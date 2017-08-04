autoevolution

Mitsubishi Discontinues i-MiEV In The United States, No Replacement Planned

4 Aug 2017, 7:32 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / Industry
Before Nissan and Tesla asserted themselves as the premier automakers of electric vehicles, Mitsubishi called dibs on the race for zero-emissions personal transportation with the i-MiEV. Also known as the Peugeot iOn, Citroen C-Zero, and Mitsuoka Like in various parts of the world, the electrified city car has been finally canceled from Mitsubishi’s U.S. lineup amid dwindling sales.
24 photos
Mitsubishi i-MiEVMitsubishi i-MiEVMitsubishi i-MiEVMitsubishi i-MiEVMitsubishi i-MiEVMitsubishi i-MiEVMitsubishi i-MiEVMitsubishi i-MiEVMitsubishi i-MiEVMitsubishi i-MiEV2017 Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV2017 Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV2017 Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV2017 Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV2017 Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV2017 Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV2017 Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV2017 Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV2017 Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV2017 Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV2017 Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV2017 Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV2017 Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV
Eight years after its introduction, the i-MiEV currently prides itself on the lowest range and slowest accelerating electric vehicle in the United States. 2017 is the last model year for the Japanese model, as confirmed to Green Car Reports. Commenting about the demise, Mitsubishi highlights: "2017 was the last model year for the i-MiEV, and all available retail units have been sold."

Care to guess how many i-MiEV vehicles were sold in the U.S. between the 2011 and 2017 model years? That’d be 2,018 units, of which half were sold in 2013. To put these figures into perspective, Nissan moved 14,006 units of the Leaf in the U.S. last year, while Tesla prides itself on 29,421 Model S sedans.

It was a slow and excruciating death for the i-MiEV, but Mitsubishi had it coming. Refusing to up its game in the electric vehicle genre is only half the story, for the i-MiEV isn’t exactly the sort of car that would appeal to the American public. Not only is it too small for comfort, but the 16 kWh battery and EPA-rated 62 miles of driving range are nothing short of a practical joke. Pricing is something the i-MiEV had going for it at $23,845 including destination charge, translating to $16,345 after applying the federal credit.

To make matters worse, Mitsubishi’s eco-friendly presence takes a step back in the United States because the Outlander PHEV has been delayed once again. This marks the eighth time since 2013 the Japanese automaker has disappointed prospective customers, and that’s not cool for a company that was snatched up by Nissan amid the overstated fuel efficiency scandal of 2016.

According to Erica Rasch of Mitsubishi Motors North America, the Outlander Plug-In Hybrid will launch later in the year, and dealers are expected to get the PHEV sometime during the first quarter of 2018. For reference, the U.S.-spec Outlander PHEV made its debut in March 2016 at the New York International Auto Show.
Mitsubishi i-MiEV EV Mitsubishi city car US
Who is Still With The “Save The Manuals” Crowd? BMW TwinPower Turbo Engines Explained The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
On Electric Harleys and New Generations Car Repairs - These Are The Cheapest Things That May Go Wrong on An Automobile Modern Car Technologies That Aren't So ModernModern Car Technologies That Aren't So Modern
An Ode to Embracing the Metric System Ten Cheap Car Hacks That May Help You Deal With Day-To-Day Issues Eight Of The Most Anticipated Debuts At The 2017 New York Auto ShowEight Of The Most Anticipated Debuts At The 2017 New York Auto Show
Why the 2018 Dodge Challenger SRT Demon Is Late to the Party The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One 2017 Sinaia Concours d'Elegance: A 77-Year Disappearance2017 Sinaia Concours d'Elegance: A 77-Year Disappearance
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? Travel Checklist & Tips For a Long Car Journey Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
Spare The Tires: Why Most New Cars Are Not Built For Road Trips The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) Age of Enlightenment With a Mazda MX-5 RF on The TransfagarasanAge of Enlightenment With a Mazda MX-5 RF on The Transfagarasan
Just Say No to Fake Design Elements on Cars Five Signs You Need To Take Your Car To Get Serviced From Wrecks and Rust to Riches: A Story of Passion and BusinessFrom Wrecks and Rust to Riches: A Story of Passion and Business