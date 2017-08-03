SEAT EV Rumored To Be Called Born, E-Born or Born-E

As SEAT prepares to announce the winning name for its seven-seat, mid-size crossover
utility vehicle, the motoring media is looking even further than that. Electrification is an area the Spanish automaker wants to tap in, and SEAT plans to do so with at least two electric cars; one of which is based on the Mii city car.
Colloquially referred to as the eMii
and boasting the same drivetrain as the Volkswagen e-Up!, the pint-sized EV should go into production sometime in 2019. The second of the two electric vehicles, however, is expected for the year 2020 at the very least, and not much is known about its finer details.
Auto Express
suggests Born is the name of the mystery EV. Or Born-E. Or E-Born, citing three recent trademark filings with the European Union Intellectual Property Office. That’s hardly a confirmation the Spanish brand will use one of these three names for the second of its future electric vehicles.
The EUTM applications for all three trademarks have been received by the EUIPO on July 28, 2017, which is the same day SEAT filed nine possible names for its all-new SUV
. This, then, gets us back to square one regarding the name of the new SEAT EV
the British motoring publication refers to as Born.
Almost certain to use the Volkswagen Group’s MEB electric vehicle architecture
, the EV takes its possible name from “one of the trendiest areas of Barcelona, and an ideal environment for an electric vehicle.”
Auto Express believes the upcoming model will hit dealer lots in 2021 or even 2022, making SEAT the last of the group’s for main carmakers to launch an MEB-based EV.
For out and out performance, the VW AG brand with the biggest drive in this direction is Porsche with the Mission E sports car. At the other end of the spectrum, even Skoda is interested in full electrification, having announced that it’s working on an MEB-based SUV
inspired by the Vision E Concept
.