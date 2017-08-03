autoevolution

2018 Nissan Leaf Is Aerodynamically Designed For Zero Lift

3 Aug 2017, 15:29 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / Car Profile
Lift is different from drag, the difference being that the force is perpendicular to the oncoming flow direction instead of parallel. A term often encountered in aeronautics, lift is an important aspect of automotive design too, as Nissan points out with the next generation of its compact-sized electric vehicle.
86 photos
2018 Nissan Leaf aerodynamics teaser2018 Nissan Leaf uncamouflaged2018 Nissan Leaf uncamouflaged2018 Nissan Leaf uncamouflaged2018 Nissan Leaf uncamouflaged2018 Nissan Leaf (RHD model)2018 Nissan Leaf (charging port)2018 Nissan Leaf (charging port)2018 Nissan Leaf prototype2018 Nissan Leaf (charging)2018 Nissan Leaf (instrument cluster)2018 Nissan Leaf (range at 99 percent battery)2018 Nissan Leaf e-Pedal2018 Nissan Leaf e-Pedal2018 Nissan Leaf e-Pedal2018 Nissan Leaf ProPilot Park2018 Nissan Leaf grille2018 Nissan Leaf teaser2018 Nissan Leaf ProPilot technology2018 Nissan Leaf steering wheel and instrument cluster2018 Nissan Leaf2018 Nissan Leaf2018 Nissan Leaf2018 Nissan Leaf2018 Nissan Leaf2018 Nissan Leaf2018 Nissan Leaf2018 Nissan Leaf2018 Nissan Leaf2018 Nissan Leaf2018 Nissan Leaf2018 Nissan Leaf2018 Nissan Leaf2018 Nissan Leaf2018 Nissan Leaf2018 Nissan Leaf teaser2018 Nissan Leaf2018 Nissan Leaf2018 Nissan Leaf2018 Nissan Leaf2018 Nissan Leaf2018 Nissan Leaf2018 Nissan Leaf2018 Nissan Leaf2018 Nissan Leaf2018 Nissan Leaf2018 Nissan Leaf2018 Nissan Leaf2018 Nissan Leaf2018 Nissan Leaf2018 Nissan Leaf teaser2018 Nissan Leaf ProPilot technology2018 Nissan Leaf ProPilot technology2018 Nissan Leaf teaser2018 Nissan Leaf steering wheel and instrument cluster2018 Nissan Leaf2018 Nissan Leaf2018 Nissan Leaf2018 Nissan Leaf2018 Nissan Leaf2018 Nissan Leaf2018 Nissan Leaf2018 Nissan Leaf2018 Nissan Leaf2018 Nissan Leaf2018 Nissan Leaf2018 Nissan Leaf2018 Nissan Leaf2018 Nissan Leaf2018 Nissan Leaf2018 Nissan Leaf teaser2018 Nissan Leaf2018 Nissan Leaf2018 Nissan Leaf2018 Nissan Leaf2018 Nissan Leaf2018 Nissan Leaf2018 Nissan Leaf2018 Nissan Leaf2018 Nissan Leaf2018 Nissan Leaf2018 Nissan Leaf2018 Nissan Leaf2018 Nissan Leaf2018 Nissan Leaf
Scheduled to premiere at the beginning of September, the 2018 Nissan Leaf is an aerodynamic masterpiece according to its creator. Inspired by an airplane’s wing, the engineers behind the Leaf recreated the concept for the newcomer, creating a symmetric air flow that helps the vehicle slice through the air.

The all-new Leaf plays the aerodynamics game so well, Nissan argues that the car realizes “zero lift for better stability at high speeds.” Lower to the ground than its predecessor, the second-generation Leaf is furthered by aerodynamic features designed to stabilize the vehicle when hit by strong crosswinds. If you have driven a van or any sort of a people carrier on the freeway, then you definitely know what a strong crosswind means in relation to vehicle stability.

All in all, better aerodynamics equal less air resistance, ultimately translating to more range on a full charge. Based on a set of spy photos, it’s safe to expect at least 265 kilometers (165 miles) of driving range from a 99-percent charge. Sometime during 2018, Nissan is supposed to introduce a long-range lithium-ion battery option with superior capacity. If the Japanese automaker can make a case for such a thing, then brace yourself for 60 kWh.

There’s still a month to go until Nissan will come clean about all there is to the all-new Leaf, and the automaker will take its sweet time about it, trickling a highlight feature every week or so until the big day. For those who aren’t willing to wait for the 2018 Nissan Leaf to go official, it’s worth remembering the production-ready model was photographed without any camo on its body.

2018 Nissan Leaf aerodynamics nissan leaf teaser Nissan EV hatchback
press release
Spare The Tires: Why Most New Cars Are Not Built For Road Trips BMW TwinPower Turbo Engines Explained Age of Enlightenment With a Mazda MX-5 RF on The TransfagarasanAge of Enlightenment With a Mazda MX-5 RF on The Transfagarasan
Who is Still With The “Save The Manuals” Crowd? The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One Eight Of The Most Anticipated Debuts At The 2017 New York Auto ShowEight Of The Most Anticipated Debuts At The 2017 New York Auto Show
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? Travel Checklist & Tips For a Long Car Journey The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
An Ode to Embracing the Metric System Five Signs You Need To Take Your Car To Get Serviced Modern Car Technologies That Aren't So ModernModern Car Technologies That Aren't So Modern
On Electric Harleys and New Generations The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) 2017 Sinaia Concours d'Elegance: A 77-Year Disappearance2017 Sinaia Concours d'Elegance: A 77-Year Disappearance
Just Say No to Fake Design Elements on Cars Car Repairs - These Are The Cheapest Things That May Go Wrong on An Automobile Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
Why the 2018 Dodge Challenger SRT Demon Is Late to the Party Ten Cheap Car Hacks That May Help You Deal With Day-To-Day Issues From Wrecks and Rust to Riches: A Story of Passion and BusinessFrom Wrecks and Rust to Riches: A Story of Passion and Business