2018 Nissan Leaf To Debut Highly Advanced Park Assist System

5 Jul 2017, 12:37 UTC ·
by
We all know that the second-generation Leaf is going to be a technological tour de force. One of those goodies will come in the form of ProPilot Park, which presents itself as Nissan’s most advanced parking assistant to date.
Like the most advanced systems of the same variety out there, ProPilot Park has been designed to help the driver park by automatically guiding the car into a parking spot. The best thing, though, is the user-friendliness.

Imagine this scenario: you’re in a parking lot, searching for a free spot. Press the “Auto P” button located next to the gear lever, then select one of the spots that come up the infotainment system’s screen. Once you do that, keep the button pressed and let the car do the chore all by itself.

Sonars and cameras are programmed to effortlessly guide the car into any of the following parking scenarios: parallel, angled, front, or straight back-in. ProPilot Park, as per Nissan, is focused on “reducing driver stress by handling accelerator, braking, and steering input.” Fair enough, isn’t it?

To be introduced in full on September 6 at an event in Tokyo, the all-new Leaf also benefits from a semi-autonomous driving system designed with busy highways in mind. Production will be handled by the automaker’s plant in Sunderland, the United Kingdom, where Nissan also manufactures the present-generation Leaf, Qashqai, Juke, the Infiniti Q30 and the QX30.

A model that will step up Nissan’s game in the electric vehicle segment, the second-generation Leaf also promises a lot in terms of range. Word has it there’s an optional battery in the offing, capable of something like 250 miles (410 kilometers) according to the JC08 test cycle. Fret not, though, for the standard battery of the Leaf will be sufficiently juicy as well based on the automaker’s development in lithium-ion cell technology.

Following the launch of the Leaf, rumor has it an electric crossover will serve as a new addition to the EV lineup.

