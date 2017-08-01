Undisguised 2018 Nissan Leaf Spied During Promo Shoot In Spain

There’s still a bit to go until Nissan pulls the wraps off the second-generation Leaf
at the beginning of September, but in preparation for the reveal, the Japanese automaker has put a production-spec Leaf on the roads of sunny Barcelona. With no camouflage at all hiding its body shell, to be more specific.
The photographs, coming courtesy of Norway TV2’s Broom
from a reader who was staying at a hotel in Spain, depict the 2018 Nissan Leaf being chased by a Mercedes-Benz M-Class camera car. Make no mistake about it, this is a promo shoot for the newcomer. And speaking of the all-electric compact hatchback, it definitely looks good in white with a contrasting black roof.
Although grainy and low resolution, the spy shots offer the best look yet at the front fascia, rear, and quarter design of the 2018 Leaf. Fans of the first generation can wave goodbye to the bug eye-like headlights, while the hindmost part of the vehicle takes inspiration from the newest Micra
.
Promotional content filming session aside, the 2018 Nissan Leaf still has plenty of mysteries to come clean about in the coming weeks. Up to this point, we know that ProPilot and automated parking are on the menu, as is e-Pedal driving
and a digital instrument cluster. What we don’t know, though, is what sort of battery powers up the FWD
hatchback’s electric motor.
What we do know is that the base battery is good for 265 kilometers (165 miles)
when 99 percent charged. Next year, the Leaf is expected to gain a 60 kWh battery that would put it in the firing line of the Chevrolet Bolt and Tesla Model 3. Whatever Nissan will do, the second-generation Leaf has been long in the making and appears to be one of the better electric vehicles in its class.
Here's hope the pricing remains as sensible as it is for the current Leaf
.