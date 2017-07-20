autoevolution

2018 Nissan Leaf Simplifies Driving with Single-Pedal Acceleration and Braking

20 Jul 2017, 8:27 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / Car Profile
Flip a switch located right next to the gear lever, and you’re off! That’s how easy it is to engage e-Pedal, one of the highlight features of the 2018 Nissan Leaf. Thing is, how does it compare to the one-pedal driving mode of the 2017 Chevrolet Bolt? For all intents and purposes, it’s simpler to use.
74 photos
2018 Nissan Leaf e-Pedal2018 Nissan Leaf e-Pedal2018 Nissan Leaf e-Pedal2018 Nissan Leaf ProPilot Park2018 Nissan Leaf grille2018 Nissan Leaf teaser2018 Nissan Leaf ProPilot technology2018 Nissan Leaf steering wheel and instrument cluster2018 Nissan Leaf2018 Nissan Leaf2018 Nissan Leaf2018 Nissan Leaf2018 Nissan Leaf2018 Nissan Leaf2018 Nissan Leaf2018 Nissan Leaf2018 Nissan Leaf2018 Nissan Leaf2018 Nissan Leaf2018 Nissan Leaf2018 Nissan Leaf2018 Nissan Leaf2018 Nissan Leaf2018 Nissan Leaf teaser2018 Nissan Leaf2018 Nissan Leaf2018 Nissan Leaf2018 Nissan Leaf2018 Nissan Leaf2018 Nissan Leaf2018 Nissan Leaf2018 Nissan Leaf2018 Nissan Leaf2018 Nissan Leaf2018 Nissan Leaf2018 Nissan Leaf2018 Nissan Leaf2018 Nissan Leaf2018 Nissan Leaf teaser2018 Nissan Leaf ProPilot technology2018 Nissan Leaf ProPilot technology2018 Nissan Leaf teaser2018 Nissan Leaf steering wheel and instrument cluster2018 Nissan Leaf2018 Nissan Leaf2018 Nissan Leaf2018 Nissan Leaf2018 Nissan Leaf2018 Nissan Leaf2018 Nissan Leaf2018 Nissan Leaf2018 Nissan Leaf2018 Nissan Leaf2018 Nissan Leaf2018 Nissan Leaf2018 Nissan Leaf2018 Nissan Leaf2018 Nissan Leaf2018 Nissan Leaf teaser2018 Nissan Leaf2018 Nissan Leaf2018 Nissan Leaf2018 Nissan Leaf2018 Nissan Leaf2018 Nissan Leaf2018 Nissan Leaf2018 Nissan Leaf2018 Nissan Leaf2018 Nissan Leaf2018 Nissan Leaf2018 Nissan Leaf2018 Nissan Leaf2018 Nissan Leaf
The Bolt, in stark comparison to the all-new Leaf, has a paddle located on the back of the steering wheel connected to the regenerative braking system. The Leaf in e-Pedal mode, meanwhile, lets the driver use the accelerator for gaining speed, decelerating, and coming to a halt as well.

e-Pedal functionalities don’t end here, for the technology also allows the driver “to bring the car to a complete stop even on hills, stay in position, and resume driving instantly.” Nissan makes a case for e-Pedal by saying it can cover 90 percent of an individual’s driving needs. Reducing the need to shuffle one’s feet from accelerator pedal to brake pedal is not a bad proposition at all, especially during heavy traffic and city commutes.

Simple things can sure be amazing, and for what it’s worth, Nissan intends to hammer that notion into our collective mindset with the 2018 Leaf. The second generation of the world’s best-selling vehicle further benefits from semi-autonomous driving technology, brought together under the ProPilot umbrella. The car will even park itself thanks to the ProPilot Park system.

Scheduled to be shown in full on September 6 at an event in Tokyo, the 2018 Nissan Leaf will go on sale soon after we lay eyes upon it. Advancements in battery cell technology and all-electric powertrains translate to more range and more performance from the Leaf, although don’t expect the Japanese automaker to challenge the performance crown of the Tesla Model S and Model X in P100D with Ludicrous Plus flavor.

While on the subject of Tesla, the all-new Leaf with the bigger capacity battery is rumored to take on the Model 3 with the entry-level 60 kWh pack. If it were your money, what would you choose between the two?

2018 Nissan Leaf e-Pedal nissan leaf EV Nissan technology
An Ode to Embracing the Metric System Ten Cheap Car Hacks That May Help You Deal With Day-To-Day Issues Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
On Electric Harleys and New Generations DIY: How to Setup An Email Address In a BMW - An Easy Guide The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
Spare The Tires: Why Most New Cars Are Not Built For Road Trips Travel Checklist & Tips For a Long Car Journey Eight Of The Most Anticipated Debuts At The 2017 New York Auto ShowEight Of The Most Anticipated Debuts At The 2017 New York Auto Show
Why the 2018 Dodge Challenger SRT Demon Is Late to the Party Five Signs You Need To Take Your Car To Get Serviced 2017 Sinaia Concours d'Elegance: A 77-Year Disappearance2017 Sinaia Concours d'Elegance: A 77-Year Disappearance
Who is Still With The “Save The Manuals” Crowd? Car Repairs - These Are The Cheapest Things That May Go Wrong on An Automobile Modern Car Technologies That Aren't So ModernModern Car Technologies That Aren't So Modern
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) 10 Debuts To Look Forward To At The 2017 Geneva Motor Show10 Debuts To Look Forward To At The 2017 Geneva Motor Show
Just Say No to Fake Design Elements on Cars The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One From Wrecks and Rust to Riches: A Story of Passion and BusinessFrom Wrecks and Rust to Riches: A Story of Passion and Business