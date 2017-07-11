2018 Nissan 370Z Starts at Just $29,990, Nismo Version from $45,690

That's just the base model. But still, you really can't buy a cheaper six-cylinder sports car. The 370Z has been through thick and thin. The design is nearly nine years old, but has received revisions every couple of years.
For 2018, the 370Z Coupe and Roadster come with some revisions, including dark headlight tint, dark rear combination light treatment, and new 19-inch aluminum alloy wheel designs. Nissan boasts the engine management software has also been revised for smoother acceleration. Six interior speakers are now provided, instead of the previous four.
The 7-speed automatic isn't the greatest cog-swapper in the world, so we'd buy the manual instead, especially as it's received a new Exedy high-performance clutch pack.
On the colors front, we have Passion Red, which Nissan says features a tinted clear coat for more depth. The 370Z Coupe is available in Heritage Edition, seen in the photo gallery, which comes in Chicane Yellow or Magnetic Black exclusive colors.
Considering the 332 horsepower output of the naturally aspirated V6, the $41,820 Roadster seems overpriced. However, the 370Z Nismo
seems like a decent value track car at $45,690. The only major change is replacing the previous Bridgestone Potenza S001 tires with a set of Dunlop’s SP Sport MAXX GT600s, which Nissan claims have the same performance but 20% lower rolling resistance.
The 370Z Nismo Tech is powered by a potent 350-horsepower 3.7-liter V6 engine. Torque is rated at 276 lb-ft. Two transmission choices are offered, a close-ratio 6-speed manual transmission with standard SynchroRev Match or 7-speed automatic with Downshift Rev Matching (DRM) and manual mode.
Standard 19-inch AYS wheels, a body kit, lowered independent suspension, a tower brace and bigger brakes differentiate it from the regular 370Z.