autoevolution

Fifth Gear's Old Video Pits Megane RS 265 Against Toyota GT 86

20 Jun 2017, 18:43 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / Car Profile
The world used to be a lot different in September 2013, when this video came out. Tesla was just beginning to make a name for itself, phones couldn't film Avatar 2 and drones weren't a thing.
4 photos
Fifth Gear's Old Video Pits Megane RS 265 Against Toyota GT 86Fifth Gear's Old Video Pits Megane RS 265 Against Toyota GT 86Fifth Gear's Old Video Pits Megane RS 265 Against Toyota GT 86
While Europe was still disputing who can make the best hot hatchback, Japan came out of nowhere and took the world by storm with three sports coupes which were pretty much the same thing - Scion FR-S, Toyota GT 86 and Subaru BRZ.

Obviously, any hot hatch with a 2-liter turbocharged engine outguns the GT 86, which has been shown to produce even less than its claimed 200 horsepower in some independent dyno tests. But that's not what this Fifth Gear video is about.

No, Tiff and VBH if the age-old myth that rear-wheel drive cars are always more balanced and better fun, with Toyota supposedly having and advantage in that department.

Like many Fifth Gear comparisons, this one starts with the autotest, designed to reveal which of the two is lighter on its feet. The Toyota's balance wins it, but we wonder what would have happened if the result would have been the other way around if Tiff was in the Megane.

Drifting is the name of the second challenge, and if you think the FWD Megane RS can't do that, you obviously haven't read our guide on the subject. We did one both on lift-off oversteer and the Scandinavian flick, both of which are relevant here. But "her ladyship" only manages to get the Megane's rear unstuck using the old-fashioned tug of the handbrake.

But Tiff is a man even Keiichi Tsuchiya-san respects, so he makes the GT 86 dance straight away. Lastly, it's a timed track attack, which the Megane wins by over two seconds. Everybody knows Renaultsport makes killer track toys!

Obviously, this 4-year old video is outdated, but we think it's relevant for the people looking to buy a second-hand model who might need that the GT 86 is indeed slow but a lot of fun.

toyota gt 86 Renault Megane RS fifth gear
Who is Still With The “Save The Manuals” Crowd? DIY: How to Setup An Email Address In a BMW - An Easy Guide Five Lightest All-Wheel-Drive SUVs Available In Europe in 2017Five Lightest All-Wheel-Drive SUVs Available In Europe in 2017
An Ode to Embracing the Metric System The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) 10 Debuts To Look Forward To At The 2017 Geneva Motor Show10 Debuts To Look Forward To At The 2017 Geneva Motor Show
The End of Sedans is Nigh! Ten Cheap Car Hacks That May Help You Deal With Day-To-Day Issues Eight Of The Most Anticipated Debuts At The 2017 New York Auto ShowEight Of The Most Anticipated Debuts At The 2017 New York Auto Show
Spare The Tires: Why Most New Cars Are Not Built For Road Trips The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
On Electric Harleys and New Generations Engine Break-In: What You Need to Know Platform Sharing - When Expensive Cars Get Cheaper Platforms And ViceversaPlatform Sharing - When Expensive Cars Get Cheaper Platforms And Viceversa
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? How to Get Rid of Gasoline Odor in Your Car Five Heaviest Convertible Sports Cars Available In Europe in 2017Five Heaviest Convertible Sports Cars Available In Europe in 2017
Why the 2018 Dodge Challenger SRT Demon Is Late to the Party Car Repairs - These Are The Cheapest Things That May Go Wrong on An Automobile The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1