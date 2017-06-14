autoevolution

Vauxhall Zafira VXR Driver Has Agonizing Nurburgring Crash, Splits Traffic

 
14 Jun 2017, 13:45 UTC
by
Think you've had a rough week? You should check out the kind of Monday experienced by the Vauxhall driver we're here to discuss. Spoiler alert: things quiclky went south for the guy.
It all started with the decision of taking an aging Vauxhall Zafira to the track (some might know the car as the Opel Zafira). So far, there's nothing wrong, since we're not talking about your average people moves here. Instead, it looks like we're dealing with the VXR (OPC) incarnation of the seven-seater, which packs 190 ponies and was Europe's quickest minivan when it came around back in the early 2000s.

Nevertheless, while the power-to-weight ratio of the MPV places it in warm hatch territory, the body roll such a used example might experience can work against it on the track.

And when Schwedenkreutz, which is arguably the most dangerous corner of the Grenn Hell, catches you out, body roll and a high center of gravity are the last things you need.

As many drivers who are surprised by this over-the-hill left turn, which follows a generous straight that easily allows cars to hit triple-digit speeds, this guy lost the rear end in what was probably a lift-off oversteer stunt.

The man put up quite a fight - we're looking at a three-dimensional wrestle: while the back end was sliding all over the place, the bumpy grass section on the inside of the bend delivered ait time issues.

Despite making respectable efforts that even seemed to pay out at a certain point, the driver finally met the guardrail, with the passenger side quarter panel area hitting the protection area on the side of the track.

Nevertheless, the guy displays the kind of Ring behavior any track tourist should show, instantly taking the damaged vehicle off the circuit and thus avoiding any other impacts.

Truth be told, the struggle mentioned above had led to a bit of a sandstorm and, as any Green Hell aficionado knows, Schwedenkreuz crashes sometimes have a nasty habit of turning into accidents that affect more than one car.

