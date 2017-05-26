350 HP Renault Megane RS Is a Tuner Hot Hatch from Hell, Here's a "Casual" Drive

autoevolution

Hit the Nurburgring during a Touristenfahrten (Tourist Days) event and you'll notice the massive Renault Megane RS population on the infamous German track. The reason behind this is simple: the French hot hatch is the most affordable manner of joining the sub-8 club in factory stock form.
Nevertheless, we're not here to talk stock Meganes. Instead, we want to focus on a Renault that now sits pretty close to the status of a racecar, despite having kept its number plates.

The now-retired spicy compact has been given a thorough technical massage by German tuner PP Performance, with the machine having been taken far from its stock setup.

For one thing, the two-liter turbo-four under the hood now packs 350 ponies. And, thanks to a mix between the factory limited slip diff and the custom road connection bits and bobs, the front-wheel-drive animal can handle the power.

Stepping inside the car reveals just how serious the modding process is. Obvious roll cage aside, we notice that the door panels have been replaced with racing-like units, with the driver's power windows and power door mirror controls having been relocated to the center of the car.

The short-throw shifter looks fit for the job, while the standard mechanical brake means you can always go for a mid-bend correction. Not that you'd been the e-brake, since the chassis of the car is overly playful (think: controllable lift-off oversteer).

The piece of footage at the bottom of the page offers you a little taste of what this Megane RS can do, delivering a POV test drive on the road.

However, if you're wondering what happens when the full potential of the spicy hatchback is unleashed, we'll tell you that this is the kind of car that can probably go round the Nurburgring in 7:30, which means it can tie a 2017 Porsche 911 Carrera S.

In fact, the Megane RS is one of the favorite weapons of Ring Wolves, but that's another story for another time.

P.S.: Those seeking the kind of performance delivered here, but mixed with a refinement boost, should keep an eye out for the nearly-ready all-new Megane RS.

