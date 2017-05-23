2018 Mégane R.S. Teased with Post-Apocalyptic Animated Clip

The Renault Mégane R.S., regardless of its generation, has always been one of the best hot hatches in its segment - if not the best - money could buy.





There may not be too many Renault models to get excited over, but the Renault Sport division has never disappointed so far. Whenever the R.S. badge was strapped onto something, you could spend your money on it with your eyes closed knowing it would be an excellent driver's machine.Things have changed a little lately, and it is all down to the EDC double clutch automatic transmission. Renault definitely didn't get it right the first time, and that could be seen in the underwhelming reception of the current Clio R.S . model. And that says a lot because if anything, the Clio had always been the undisputed champion in its class.Now, though, the Mégane has other things to offer besides the more than decent technical package we've come to expect. Unlike previous models who always felt like they were lagging behind the competition regarding interior design and quality, the new Mégane on which the R.S. will be based looks like a proper, 2017 car.We'd expect Renault Sport to figure out the EDC transmission as well and find a fitting setup for the performance hatch, even though the unlikely manual option will still be missed. The rear-wheel steering system - something Renault know how to do very well - should make things interesting on the handling side, though. The car is set for an unveiling at this weekend's Monaco Grand Prix , yet the more detailed technical aspects should follow at a later date.The video below shows all the previous Mégane R.S. iterations, starting with the 2004 model and its 225 hp, and ending with the 275 hp of the aptly-named 275 Trophy-R in 2014. The cars are pictured racing through the streets of an abandoned town as they gather into a pack of rabid French hatchbacks, looking for their leader.