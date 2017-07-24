2018 Nissan Leaf Range Revealed: 265 Km (165 Miles) from 99 Percent Battery

Thanks to Leaf enthusiast Nicolas Dufresne
, the second generation of the world’s best-selling EV has been undressed of a further secret. This time around, spy photos published on the Facebook group Leaf France Cafe reveal that the compact-sized Leaf is good for 265 kilometers (165 miles) on an almost complete charge of its yet-to-be-detailed lithium-ion battery.
8 photos
Spied roaming the A61 in Aire de Corbieres, the camouflaged pre-production prototype is a right-hand drive example of the breed. The range in the headline comes courtesy of the digital screen located on the left side of the instrument cluster
. The newcomer has its charge port located at the front, although the port’s door is larger than that of the first-gen model.
If I may turn the focus of this story back on the 265-kilometer range, it’s worth remembering how much range the current Leaf is capable of offering. According to the NEDC testing procedure, the 30 kWh pack
offers 250 kilometers (155 miles) of range on a single charge. The EPA-rated figure is more conservative at 107 miles (172 km) for the U.S.-spec Leaf.
Confirmed to make its world premiere at the beginning of September, the second generation of the Leaf has a handful of aces up its sleeve. The pictured prototype, for example, features a CHAdeMO fast charge port
that enables DC fast charging. And that’s an inspired choice from Nissan’s part considering how smug Tesla is thanks to its Supercharging capability.
Up to now, the Japanese automaker teased a handful of highlight features of the 2018 Leaf, chief among which is ProPilot semi-autonomous driving and ProPilot Park advanced parking system. The latest teaser of them all is all about single-pedal acceleration and braking
, a solution that’s more simple in design than the one-pedal driving of the 2017 Chevrolet Bolt.
The biggest "what if" remaining to be adressed by Nissan is the long-rumored optional battery. What we do know at the present moment is that the automaker has a 60 kWh pack
at its disposal, the sort of battery that would make even the Tesla Model 3 blush.