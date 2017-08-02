Renault Zoe e-Sport Track Reviews Prove It's Not Just a Concept

Actually, we'd go as far as to say that the Zoe e-Sport
is not a concept at all, more of a unique track car like the R.S. 01
.
14 photos
The maximum shock arrived when this car was revealed at the Geneva Motor Show. While the regular Zoe has less than 100 horsepower, this is a 460 HP
monster with four-wheel drive.
If this were an Opel or a Kia, we'd think it was crazy. But Renault has built things like the V6-powered Twin'Run and stuck a Megane RS engine into the Clio
. So it all seems perfectly natural somehow.
Unfortunately, this isn't something you can buy or even drive. Only one has ever been built, but Renault decided to hand out test drives at a track near Paris. That was that rumored about a Zoe RS model being offered. And based on everything we've heard, we think it's going to be fun.
First off, we'd like you to check out a review by Robert Llewellyn, who you might know from Discovery channels old TV show Scrapheap or as the mechanoid Kryten in the sci-fi sitcom Red Dwarf. His take is all scientific, as we learn that the e-Sport is the halfway point between the Formula E racer and the road car and was built "to have fun." Also, not only does it have two electric motors, but also the accompanying inverters, chargers, and gearboxes. This is all stuff that Renault hasn't done before.
The interior is about as polished as that of the Alpine concept, sprinkled with bold geometric statements and modern materials. However, a Momo steering wheel and roll cage hint at the track orientation of the car.
We also enjoyed the review made by Car Throttle's Alex Kersten. He has that boy racer approach to proving that the electric Renault is lots of fun on the track.