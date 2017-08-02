autoevolution

Renault Zoe e-Sport Track Reviews Prove It's Not Just a Concept

2 Aug 2017, 16:48 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / Car Profile
Actually, we'd go as far as to say that the Zoe e-Sport is not a concept at all, more of a unique track car like the R.S. 01.
14 photos
Renault Zoe e-Sport Track Reviews Prove It's Not Just a ConceptRenault Zoe e-Sport Track Reviews Prove It's Not Just a ConceptRenault Zoe e-Sport Track Reviews Prove It's Not Just a ConceptRenault Zoe e-Sport Track Reviews Prove It's Not Just a ConceptRenault Zoe e-Sport Track Reviews Prove It's Not Just a ConceptRenault Zoe e-Sport Track Reviews Prove It's Not Just a ConceptRenault Zoe e-Sport Track Reviews Prove It's Not Just a ConceptRenault Zoe e-Sport Track Reviews Prove It's Not Just a ConceptRenault Zoe e-Sport Track Reviews Prove It's Not Just a ConceptRenault Zoe e-Sport Track Reviews Prove It's Not Just a ConceptRenault Zoe e-Sport Track Reviews Prove It's Not Just a ConceptRenault Zoe e-Sport Track Reviews Prove It's Not Just a ConceptRenault Zoe e-Sport Track Reviews Prove It's Not Just a Concept
The maximum shock arrived when this car was revealed at the Geneva Motor Show. While the regular Zoe has less than 100 horsepower, this is a 460 HP monster with four-wheel drive.

If this were an Opel or a Kia, we'd think it was crazy. But Renault has built things like the V6-powered Twin'Run and stuck a Megane RS engine into the Clio. So it all seems perfectly natural somehow.

Unfortunately, this isn't something you can buy or even drive. Only one has ever been built, but Renault decided to hand out test drives at a track near Paris. That was that rumored about a Zoe RS model being offered. And based on everything we've heard, we think it's going to be fun.

First off, we'd like you to check out a review by Robert Llewellyn, who you might know from Discovery channels old TV show Scrapheap or as the mechanoid Kryten in the sci-fi sitcom Red Dwarf. His take is all scientific, as we learn that the e-Sport is the halfway point between the Formula E racer and the road car and was built "to have fun." Also, not only does it have two electric motors, but also the accompanying inverters, chargers, and gearboxes. This is all stuff that Renault hasn't done before.

The interior is about as polished as that of the Alpine concept, sprinkled with bold geometric statements and modern materials. However, a Momo steering wheel and roll cage hint at the track orientation of the car.

We also enjoyed the review made by Car Throttle's Alex Kersten. He has that boy racer approach to proving that the electric Renault is lots of fun on the track.

Renault Zoe e-Sport Concept Renault Zoe EV green
Just Say No to Fake Design Elements on Cars Ten Cheap Car Hacks That May Help You Deal With Day-To-Day Issues Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
Why the 2018 Dodge Challenger SRT Demon Is Late to the Party The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One Modern Car Technologies That Aren't So ModernModern Car Technologies That Aren't So Modern
On Electric Harleys and New Generations Car Repairs - These Are The Cheapest Things That May Go Wrong on An Automobile Eight Of The Most Anticipated Debuts At The 2017 New York Auto ShowEight Of The Most Anticipated Debuts At The 2017 New York Auto Show
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? Travel Checklist & Tips For a Long Car Journey Age of Enlightenment With a Mazda MX-5 RF on The TransfagarasanAge of Enlightenment With a Mazda MX-5 RF on The Transfagarasan
An Ode to Embracing the Metric System Five Signs You Need To Take Your Car To Get Serviced 2017 Sinaia Concours d'Elegance: A 77-Year Disappearance2017 Sinaia Concours d'Elegance: A 77-Year Disappearance
Who is Still With The “Save The Manuals” Crowd? BMW TwinPower Turbo Engines Explained From Wrecks and Rust to Riches: A Story of Passion and BusinessFrom Wrecks and Rust to Riches: A Story of Passion and Business
Spare The Tires: Why Most New Cars Are Not Built For Road Trips The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1