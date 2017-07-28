2018 Rolls-Royce Phantom VIII Has Aluminum Platform and an Onboard Art Gallery

Even though they're not exactly cut from the same cloth, the new Phantom has something in common with the 103EX Vision Next 100 Concept
. The front grille is supposed to be larger than before, but it actually looks more tapered in. The way the body sinks around the headlights is very similar to how the bride of the nose and the brow form around human eyes to protect them.
The side is typical of the Rolls-Royce brand, defined by a few lines that gently flow from one end of the car to the other. The bit that sticks out the most is a sort of classic rear bumper element.
The Phantom Eight is roughly the same size as the previous generation, but it's built on a brand new platform, the so-called "Architecture of Luxury" which is an all-new aluminum spaceframe which RR says is of its making. Torsional rigidity has gone up by 30% while weight has gone down, though they won't say by how much. The Cullinan SUV
will also use this architecture, along with the next generations of the Ghost, Wraith, Dawn and whatever else they cook up.
Another thing the company won't reveal is performance, as the new Phantom is simply around 10% quicker to 100 km/h (62 mph) than its predecessor. Mostly responsible for that is the all-new twin-turbo 6.75-liter V12 engine that produces 563 HP
(571 PS) and 663 lb-ft (900 Nm) of torque.
Predictably, the uber-luxury vehicle has gone all high-tech on us. For example, there's now a camera that helps the air suspension's bump-soaking job. And to ensure the 8-speed automatic is always in the right gear, satellite navigation reads what's ahead regarding corners and hills.
The new laser headlights are said to be the most advanced in the world. However, we're enchanted by something a little more old-fashioned. In place of the giant slab of wood, the Phantom has "The Gallery," an uninterrupted glass enclosure where you can commission pieces of great art. See if you can catch them in the photos and videos below.