Leaked: 2018 Rolls-Royce Phantom VIII Has Laser Headlights

27 Jul 2017, 16:50 UTC ·
by
Here it is, ladies and gentlemen! The eighth-generation Rolls-Royce Phantom has hit the Internet three hours before the scheduled premiere, and the truth of the matter is, few things have changed over the old model from the standpoint of exterior design.
The leaked photos of the Phantom VIII, coming courtesy of Worldscoop forum member Quirky, depict a full-size luxobarge that appears to be more of a facelift than an all-new model. Slimmer headlights with ringed LED daytime running lights flank the trademark front grille, but beauty isn’t only skin deep. The headlamps house laser light technology from BMW, and Rolls-Royce is adamant the laser beams are effective to 600 meters.

In the area where the fog lights of the Phantom VII were located, the Phantom VIII has horizontal air intakes designed to feed air into the intercoolers of the 6.75-liter V12. The twin-turbo engine is “all-new” apparently, and it develops 563 horsepower and 663 pound-feet of torque.

A ZF-developed eight-speed automatic sends power exclusively to the rear wheels, and the transmission is remarkably similar to the cog-swapper in the BMW 7 Series. By using satellite navigation, the ZF 8HP determines when the time is right to shift a gear in preparation for the next corner. Bear in mind it’s not a sporty thing, but a fuel efficiency-minded foible.

Hoping inside won’t surprise you either, with the Phantom VIII priding itself on few differences compared to its venerable predecessor. The clock isn’t where it’s supposed to be, the infotainment system is the latest iDrive with the Rolls-Royce touch, and the digital instrument cluster features three gauges. Fret not, though, for the Power Reserve gauge soldiers on.

Beyond the obvious opulence of the best name in the ultra-luxury business, Rolls-Royce made sure the eighth-generation Phantom is the most technologized Phantom yet. Night Vision is on the menu, as are Active Cruise Control with collision and pedestrian warning, color head-up display, Wi-Fi hotspot, and a Panoramic View four-camera system.

Watch this space for more official information and photos of the 2018 Rolls-Royce Phantom VIII in a few hours’ time.
