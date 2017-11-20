Tesla Roadster II Performance Upgrade Package To Take Things To “The Next Level”

The chief executive officer of Tesla took to Twitter to blow everyone’s expectations of the Roadster II out of the water. “There will be a special option package that takes it to the next level,”
the 46-year-old magnate highlights, referring to an upgrade package
that has yet to be detailed.
What the Musk Man is willing to say about the upgrade is that it will enable the next-generation Roadster “to fly short hops, but maybe.”
The big question is, just how much performance can Tesla
squeeze out of the world’s most impressive electric vehicle and quickest accelerating car?
To understand the extent of this mysterious upgrade, bear in mind the base model shoots to 60 mph in 1.9 seconds, crosses the ¼-mile in 8.8 seconds, and is tremendously fast. At 250-plus mph on full song, the Roadster II makes even the 261-mph Bugatti Chiron
blush with respect and regards.
The gone-to-plaid fast Roadster II is a work-in-progress affair for the time being, with production expected to start in 2020. That’s after the Semi and Model Y, which have the potential to open the Palo Alto-based automaker to entirely different audiences. Then there’s the Tesla Pickup
that’s not so much a pickup but a smaller interpretation of Class 8 semi-trailer truck.
From whichever angle you look at it, there’s no denying the real star of the show is the Roadster II
, which will spearhead Tesla’s lineup into a new era of electric performance, one on par with multi-million dollar hypercars. It will be interesting to see how the ICE scene will develop by decade's end, especially if ICE exotica will keep EVs at bay from the standpoint of go-faster traits.