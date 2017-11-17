autoevolution
 

Tesla Roadster II Breaks Cover with 1.9-Sec 0-60 Acceleration and 620-Mile Range

17 Nov 2017, 6:23 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / Car Profile
Not taking anything away from the evening's main protagonist, but the most exciting moment of the Tesla Semi presentation was the introduction of the second-gen Roadster.
7 photos
Tesla Roadster IITesla Roadster IITesla Roadster IITesla Roadster IITesla Roadster IITesla Roadster II
The truck shouldn't feel too upset about it: it's hard to compete against a convertible sports car with a 1.9-second 0-60 mph acceleration time and 4.2 seconds for the 0-100 mph sprint (that's 0-97 km/h and -161 km/h, respectively).

These numbers would make the Tesla Roadster the quickest production car ever, and its top speed isn't too shabby either. Musk refused to give us a clear figure, but he thought it was enough to say that it's "over 250 mph" (400 km/h), and we tend to agree. That would make the Roadster the fastest production EV as well.

The Roadster should also make drag racing quite boring and repetitive. Knowing all too well that the quarter-mile time is just as important as a Nurburgring lap time, the Tesla CEO revealed the Roadster would clear the distance in 8.9 seconds, making it the first 8-second production car.

At this point, the presentation felt like a rock concert with lots of wooing, clapping, and whistling. But probably the best part was yet to come. Musk revealed the sports car (only by looks because otherwise, it's fully worthy of the "hypercar" description) would use a 200 kWh battery pack good for 620 miles of range (1,000 km) at highway speeds. That had an even greater reaction from the crowd than the 0-60 mph acceleration.

He then revealed the Roadster isn't a two-seater as you would expect - and as the pictures would suggest - but a 2+2. Musk conceded that you cant won't be able to fit tall people in the back, but he said the rear seats are useful. The new sports car is also said to have ample storage space, meaning it's not just fast and fun, but also useful.

Unlike the Semi, Musk did reveal one actual figure about the new Roadster. He told the audience it had 10,000 Nm of torque (7,375 lb-ft), which, as he himself acknowledged, was "stupid." That will come from three motors - one on the front axle and two on each of the rear wheels.

At one point during the presentation, somebody in the audience yelled "Elon for president!" to which Musk smiled and replied, "Huh, miserable job." Of course you would rather continue making crazy-fast electric cars and space rockets, right?

Musk was obviously feeling quite confident tonight, and for a good reason. He put on one of his better performances and delivered a very punchy line that sets Tesla apart from the rest of the car manufacturers (if there was any need for that). Talking about the Roadster's performance, he said: "the point of all this is just to give a hardcore smackdown to gasoline cars." Point achieved.

Well, not yet, but at least we know what to expect from the Roadster when it starts production in 2020. The company's plans for the next two or three years seem pretty well laid-out with the Semi coming in 2019, though Musk should squeeze the Model Y somewhere in between as well. Whatever the case, the company's stock should go through the roof in the coming days because saying both these products look promising is a gross euphemism.

(Roadster bit begins at around 14:00)



tesla roadster II tesla roadster Tesla Inc. Tesla Motors Elon Musk Tesla Semi
German Combustion Engines Have Six Years To Walk The Plank A Short Guide to the GM LS Engine Family The Greatest and the Most Dreadful Ford Mustang Models of All TimeThe Greatest and the Most Dreadful Ford Mustang Models of All Time
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? How to Remove Dead Bugs off Your Car The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
On Electric Harleys and New Generations The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) 2017 Tokyo Motor Show Preview: Top 10 Concepts And Production Cars2017 Tokyo Motor Show Preview: Top 10 Concepts And Production Cars
Just Say No to Fake Design Elements on Cars How to Understand Car Noises Project CARS 2 - Everything You Need To KnowProject CARS 2 - Everything You Need To Know
An Ode to Embracing the Metric System The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One Mitsubishi Lancer Evolution Through the YearsMitsubishi Lancer Evolution Through the Years
Shell Angry at Bans on Fossil Fuel-Burning Cars Because of Course They Are How to Replace Your Car Battery Six Problems With Electric Cars That Nobody Talks AboutSix Problems With Electric Cars That Nobody Talks About
Who is Still With The “Save The Manuals” Crowd? How Crumple Zones Work Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
TESLA MOTORS models:
TESLA MOTORS Model STESLA MOTORS Model S LuxuryTESLA MOTORS Model 3TESLA MOTORS Model 3 Medium PremiumTESLA MOTORS Model XTESLA MOTORS Model X Large SUVTESLA MOTORS Model STESLA MOTORS Model S LargeTESLA MOTORS RoadsterTESLA MOTORS Roadster Roadster & ConvertibleAll TESLA MOTORS models  