Tesla Model 3 Review Sees Doug DeMuro Talk About Plenty Of Quirks

Let’s start with the “but whys,” starting with the button for the hazard lights . It’s a regular button, and it operates like any other button, but its location is strange. So, where is it? The button to rule all buttons in the Model 3 is integrated into the dome lights panel, and that’s unfamiliar by all accounts.By comparison, the Model S and Model X have the emergency blinker button next to the infotainment screen. The quirkiness continues with the key, which the Model 3 doesn’t have. Owners need to sync their cars to a smartphone app or use a hotel card-like key. How do you use the latter? Well, place the card on the B-pillar, and you’re in! And speaking of the B-pillar, the Model 3 featured in Doug DeMuro’s latest review suffers from a noticeable flaw.Please observe the chrome-finished window trim. Or more to the point, how the trim doesn’t align at the B-pillar, where the front and rear doors meet. Tesla is known for this kind of foible, with Model S and Model X owners knowing all too well that “ Tesla ” isn’t synonymous with “build quality.”At the end of the day, however, DeMuro can’t help but give a positive verdict. “ Overall, I loved the Model 3 . I love the simple interior, I love the cool tech, I love the acceleration and I love the fresh and innovative approach.” And it’s pretty good value too, even if you’re talking about a fully-loaded Model 3.