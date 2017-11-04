Tesla Model S Is Faster Than a Renault Zoe, But Does Anybody Care?

Tesla may have built a more affordable EV, but it's riddled with flaws and hasn't arrived in Europe yet. There, the Renault Zoe rains supreme as the most popular electric car.

Only the Zoe gained traction and after spending a little bit of time with it, we have a pretty good idea why. Diluted to its bare minimum, this is an MPV -hatchback body with lounge-like seats and a relaxing drive. On top of it all, it's about as cheap as an average small car.



Of course not, as its electric motor produces way less than 100 HP , getting it to 100 km/h in 13.5 seconds. It feels a little faster than that around town, but at the higher speeds of a runway race, it just doesn't have the legs. Remember, neither of these has gearbox ratios, and the Zoe actually tops out at 135 km/h (84 mph).



It wouldn't stand a chance in the rolling race either, so Carwow thought of a few different tests. For example, they let the Zoe drive by and try to catch up from a standstill in the Tesla. Also, regenerative braking is put to the test, and the Model S has a better version.



But the Zoe does manage to stop a little faster, which is surprising considering the performance reputation of the American car. It also uses its available electric range more effectively, which is not surprising considering the Model S has twin motors and is more massive.



