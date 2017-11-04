autoevolution
 

Tesla Model S Is Faster Than a Renault Zoe, But Does Anybody Care?

4 Nov 2017, 17:35 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / Car Profile
Tesla may have built a more affordable EV, but it's riddled with flaws and hasn't arrived in Europe yet. There, the Renault Zoe rains supreme as the most popular electric car.
4 photos
Tesla Model S Is Faster Than a Renault Zoe, But Does Anybody Care?Tesla Model S Is Faster Than a Renault Zoe, But Does Anybody Care?Tesla Model S Is Faster Than a Renault Zoe, But Does Anybody Care?
Renault has been serious about making electric cars, but only the Zoe stuck. It tried putting a large battery in the Fluence sedan, attaching a plug to its van and even created a bespoke quadricycle for congested cities.

Only the Zoe gained traction and after spending a little bit of time with it, we have a pretty good idea why. Diluted to its bare minimum, this is an MPV-hatchback body with lounge-like seats and a relaxing drive. On top of it all, it's about as cheap as an average small car.

By comparison, the Tesla Model S is a beast of a car with many times more power but also costs as much as a handful of Zoes. So does the little Renault stand any chance in this comparison?

Of course not, as its electric motor produces way less than 100 HP, getting it to 100 km/h in 13.5 seconds. It feels a little faster than that around town, but at the higher speeds of a runway race, it just doesn't have the legs. Remember, neither of these has gearbox ratios, and the Zoe actually tops out at 135 km/h (84 mph).

It wouldn't stand a chance in the rolling race either, so Carwow thought of a few different tests. For example, they let the Zoe drive by and try to catch up from a standstill in the Tesla. Also, regenerative braking is put to the test, and the Model S has a better version.

But the Zoe does manage to stop a little faster, which is surprising considering the performance reputation of the American car. It also uses its available electric range more effectively, which is not surprising considering the Model S has twin motors and is more massive.

Tesla Model S Tesla Model S drag race Renault Zoe
On Electric Harleys and New Generations How to Remove Dead Bugs off Your Car Project CARS 2 - Everything You Need To KnowProject CARS 2 - Everything You Need To Know
Shell Angry at Bans on Fossil Fuel-Burning Cars Because of Course They Are The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One Mitsubishi Lancer Evolution Through the YearsMitsubishi Lancer Evolution Through the Years
Who is Still With The “Save The Manuals” Crowd? How Crumple Zones Work Production Cars with the Highest Torque Numbers For 2017Production Cars with the Highest Torque Numbers For 2017
German Combustion Engines Have Six Years To Walk The Plank A Short Guide to the GM LS Engine Family 2017 Tokyo Motor Show Preview: Top 10 Concepts And Production Cars2017 Tokyo Motor Show Preview: Top 10 Concepts And Production Cars
An Ode to Embracing the Metric System How to Understand Car Noises The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? How to Replace Your Car Battery Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
Just Say No to Fake Design Elements on Cars The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) 2017 Frankfurt Motor Show Anticipation: 10 Debuts To Eagerly Await2017 Frankfurt Motor Show Anticipation: 10 Debuts To Eagerly Await
RENAULT models:
RENAULT CapturRENAULT Captur CompactRENAULT Megane RS 5 DoorsRENAULT Megane RS 5 Doors CompactRENAULT KoleosRENAULT Koleos Medium SUVRENAULT KoleosRENAULT Koleos Medium SUVRENAULT Clio EstateRENAULT Clio Estate CompactAll RENAULT models  