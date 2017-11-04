Tesla Model S Is Faster Than a Renault Zoe, But Does Anybody Care?

Renault has been serious about making electric cars, but only the Zoe
stuck. It tried putting a large battery in the Fluence sedan, attaching a plug to its van and even created a bespoke quadricycle for congested cities.
Only the Zoe gained traction and after spending a little bit of time with it, we have a pretty good idea why. Diluted to its bare minimum, this is an MPV
-hatchback body with lounge-like seats and a relaxing drive. On top of it all, it's about as cheap as an average small car.
By comparison, the Tesla Model S
is a beast of a car with many times more power but also costs as much as a handful of Zoes. So does the little Renault stand any chance in this comparison?
Of course not, as its electric motor produces way less than 100 HP
, getting it to 100 km/h in 13.5 seconds. It feels a little faster than that around town, but at the higher speeds of a runway race, it just doesn't have the legs. Remember, neither of these has gearbox ratios, and the Zoe actually tops out at 135 km/h (84 mph).
It wouldn't stand a chance in the rolling race either, so Carwow thought of a few different tests. For example, they let the Zoe drive by and try to catch up from a standstill in the Tesla. Also, regenerative braking is put to the test, and the Model S has a better version.
But the Zoe does manage to stop a little faster, which is surprising considering the performance reputation of the American car. It also uses its available electric range more effectively, which is not surprising considering the Model S has twin motors and is more massive.