Tesla Model S Shooting Brake Is Actually Happening, Limited To 20 Examples

27 Oct 2017, 9:31 UTC ·
Electric Shooting Brake. That’s how Niels van Roij Design refers to the company’s Tesla Model S Shooting Brake conversion, which will be extremely rare. More to the point, the more practical body style will be produced – by hand – in 20 units, one of which being spoken for by Dutch car collector Floris de Raadt. Given these circumstances, 19 examples are left.
Niels got the order from Floris approximately a year ago, and the Electric Shooting Brake should be ready in the first week of March 2018. Stretch limo and customization specialist RemetzCar is tasked with the conversion work, and it’s fitting when you consider the Dutch company offers the Model S Hearse. Seriously, Remetzcar made a hearse from Tesla’s full-size luxo-barge.

So let’s make a quick recap. Built by Tesla in the United States, redesigned as a shooting brake in the United Kingdom, and finally converted in the Netherlands. Now that’s what I call an international effort, one that won’t go unnoticed considering the shooting brake is back in style. Think Ferrari GTC4Lusso, Aston Martin Vanquish Zagato Shooting Brake, and a few more.

Fine details haven’t been provided, nor renderings. All Niels van Roij is willing to share is a teaser image depicting the outline of the Tesla Model S Shooting Brake. Now think about this for a moment: the practicality of a wagon with the performance of the P100D with Ludicrous Plus. That’s one way of driving your kid to school. Or go on a weekend’s trip with your family.

Pricing is another mystery. But considering the resources that will be poured into this project, it’s highly likely you’re looking at a number with five zeros. If, however, dual-motor electric power isn't your cup of coffee, you can always get yourself the Callaway Corvette AeroWagen. The ICE alternative is way cheaper than the Model S Shooting Brake, with the conversion priced at $14,990 not including the donor vehicle.

 

Electric Shooting Brake We are extremely excited to share this news with you: PRESS RELEASE DUTCH TEAM BUILDS ELECTRIC SHOOTING BRAKE -High quality coachbuilding by renowned coachbuilder RemetzCar -Commissioned by a Dutch shooting brake collectioneur -Developed by Niels van Roij Design, London -Limited series of 20 units planned -Launch planned for 1st week of March 2018

Tesla Model S Shooting Brake Niels van Roij Tesla Model S conversion Tesla EV shooting brake
