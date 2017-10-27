Tesla Model S Shooting Brake Is Actually Happening, Limited To 20 Examples

Electric Shooting Brake We are extremely excited to share this news with you: PRESS RELEASE DUTCH TEAM BUILDS ELECTRIC SHOOTING BRAKE -High quality coachbuilding by renowned coachbuilder RemetzCar -Commissioned by a Dutch shooting brake collectioneur -Developed by Niels van Roij Design, London -Limited series of 20 units planned -Launch planned for 1st week of March 2018 Please find the full press release on: www.nielsvanroij.nl . . . . . #NielsvanRoijDesign #cardesign #coachbuilding #coachbuilt #handmade #metalshaping #handbuilt #bespoke #tailormade #London #design #tesla #teslamodels #models #teslas #teslamotors #teslaenergy #teslalife #teslaowner #teslacars #teslasupercharger #teslacar #autopilot #ludicrous #electricvehicle #ev #battery #electric #electriccar #electriccars . . . . . @intersectionmagazindeutschland @design101trends @cardesignnews @drivrdotbe @cardesignsketch @curb77 @intersectionmagazine @therealautoblog @Autoblog @de_volkskrant @rtlgp @autobahn.eu @autoweek @cardesign.ru @automobilemag @bnrautoshow @motivezine @sketchstorm @simkomdotcom @cardesignworld @cardesignpro @cardesignpics @designerspen @cardesignculture @octane.magazine.nl @design_sketchbook @cardesigndaily @officialevomagazine @autovandaag

