Tesla Model S Has $40,000 Paint and $6,500 Body Kit by Zero to 60 Designs

Founded by Kenny Pfitzer, formerly of WCC, Zero to 60 Designs
specializes in custom parts and rapid turnarounds. They were also involved in a bit of controversy over some Ford logos. At this year's SEMA show, they showed a Tesla Model S P100D that they managed to prepare in just a few months. It's very impressive!
20 photos
Obviously, the part they are trying to sell here is the body kit. However, as with most SEMA projects, a lot more money needed to be spent to get the attention they needed.
For example, the flat grey paint executed by PPG and a new Solar Gard film together cost $40,000. You could buy an Audi S3 for that kind of money, and we mention this because the color looks just like Nardo Grey. With its protective shield, the paint should also be free from stone chips and fade over time.
Also grabbing our attention are the multi-spoke HRE
wheels wrapped in Nexen tires. The brakes have been replaced by ventilated and cross-dripped Brembos with double calipers at the back. Does that mean it's lost regeneration?
With the doors open, you're invited to stare at some bright red leather seats with diamond stitching. They've covered everything, including the doors, pillars and steering wheel. But the dash gets a two-tone finish with black used on the top.
The nice thing about the project is that from a distance it looks like an ordinary Model S - the color is subtle an the body kit is similar to the stock one. Only when you get close do you see what's going on.
Without fitting or paint, Zero to 60 Designs charges $6,500 for this look. This includes a new bumper, side skirts an a diffuser. Extra inserts were also prepared for the trunk.