2019 Rolls-Royce SUV Spied in Death Valley, Won't Be Called Cullinan

Until we find out what the actual badge of the Roller crossover is, we've brought along a piece of spy footage that shows the Cullinan testing. Thewas spotted doing in thing in the company of multiple RR and BMW models, which range from the Phantom VIII to the F90 M5. We'll remind you that we've already delivered spy material showing a more advanced testing stage and we've added the images to the gallery above.Speaking of the 2018 Phantom , the SUV is set to share most of its technical side with the lavish sedan. For one thing, the all-aluminum architecture that made its debut on the Phantom will also serve the newcomer, albeit with the obvious modifications.As such, the go-anywhere RR is expected to also borrow the luxury saloon's 6.75-liter twin-turbo V12 motor. The engine offers assets such as low-end torque, as well as the kind of silence that might just convince one that he or she is dealing with an electric motor. The ZF-sourced eight-speed transmission is also on the menu.The high-sided all-terrain vehicle, which is how Goodwood refers to the machine, aims to redefine the segment. Keep in mind that we're talking about a part of the automotive realm that is currently welcoming one superlative vehicle after another, with the recent arrival of the Lamborghini Urus being an example as good as any.As far as the cabin is concerned, the Cullinan will offer a premium in the headroom and luggage capacity departments, thus amplifying the practical side of the Spirit of Ecstasy.