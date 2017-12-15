autoevolution
 

2019 Rolls-Royce SUV Spied in Death Valley, Won't Be Called Cullinan

15 Dec 2017, 12:30 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / Car Profile
Rolls-Royce is almost ready to introduce its first venture into the SUV world. So far, we've called the crossover Cullinan, with the automotive producer having introduced this name, which comes from the South African diamond on the Queen's scepter, back in 2015. Nevertheless, it seems that the terrain tamer is set to receive a new moniker on its way to the showroom.
6 photos
2019 Rolls-Royce SUV Spied2019 Rolls-Royce SUV Spied2019 Rolls-Royce SUV Spied2019 Rolls-Royce SUV Spied2019 Rolls-Royce SUV Spied
Until we find out what the actual badge of the Roller crossover is, we've brought along a piece of spy footage that shows the Cullinan testing. The SUV was spotted doing in thing in the company of multiple RR and BMW models, which range from the Phantom VIII to the F90 M5. We'll remind you that we've already delivered spy material showing a more advanced testing stage and we've added the images to the gallery above.

Speaking of the 2018 Phantom, the SUV is set to share most of its technical side with the lavish sedan. For one thing, the all-aluminum architecture that made its debut on the Phantom will also serve the newcomer, albeit with the obvious modifications.

As such, the go-anywhere RR is expected to also borrow the luxury saloon's 6.75-liter twin-turbo V12 motor. The engine offers assets such as low-end torque, as well as the kind of silence that might just convince one that he or she is dealing with an electric motor. The ZF-sourced eight-speed transmission is also on the menu.

The high-sided all-terrain vehicle, which is how Goodwood refers to the machine, aims to redefine the segment. Keep in mind that we're talking about a part of the automotive realm that is currently welcoming one superlative vehicle after another, with the recent arrival of the Lamborghini Urus being an example as good as any.

As far as the cabin is concerned, the Cullinan will offer a premium in the headroom and luggage capacity departments, thus amplifying the practical side of the Spirit of Ecstasy.

2019 rolls-royce cullinan Rolls-Royce Rolls-Royce Cullinan SUV spy video luxury
Just Say No to Fake Design Elements on Cars How to Replace Your Car Battery Six Problems With Electric Cars That Nobody Talks AboutSix Problems With Electric Cars That Nobody Talks About
Shell Angry at Bans on Fossil Fuel-Burning Cars Because of Course They Are The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One These Are the Five Coolest Airplane-Engined Cars Ever MadeThese Are the Five Coolest Airplane-Engined Cars Ever Made
Who is Still With The “Save The Manuals” Crowd? How to Understand Car Noises Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) The Greatest and the Most Dreadful Ford Mustang Models of All TimeThe Greatest and the Most Dreadful Ford Mustang Models of All Time
Elon Musk Is Not the Manipulative Mastermind Everyone Takes Him for These Days A Short Guide to the GM LS Engine Family 1990s Cars That Created Ongoing Market Trends1990s Cars That Created Ongoing Market Trends
German Combustion Engines Have Six Years To Walk The Plank How Crumple Zones Work 2017 Tokyo Motor Show Preview: Top 10 Concepts And Production Cars2017 Tokyo Motor Show Preview: Top 10 Concepts And Production Cars
On Electric Harleys and New Generations How to Remove Dead Bugs off Your Car The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
Latest car models:
ALFA ROMEO MiToALFA ROMEO MiTo MiniMERCEDES BENZ S 65 AMG L (V222)MERCEDES BENZ S 65 AMG L (V222) LuxuryMCLAREN SennaMCLAREN Senna ExoticALPINE A108ALPINE A108 CoupeALPINE A106ALPINE A106 CoupeAll car models  