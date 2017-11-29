autoevolution
 

Spyshots: 2019 Rolls-Royce Cullinan Shows Elegant Design Details

29 Nov 2017
by
It appears that the Rolls-Royce Cullinan simply can't stay out of our spy media area, with the vehicle that aims to reset the luxury standards in the SUV segment having once again met our photogs this week.
Compared to the previous prototypes, the 2019 Cullinan test car we have here comes with less camouflage. As such, we can notice plenty of production details, such as the front and rear light clusters.

Another element that's now clearly visible, despite the camouflage that still covers the High-Sided Bodied Vehicle (this is the official nickname of the vehicle) is the elegant greenhouse.

And the slimmer camouflage means the coach door setup of the car is now easier to spot.

The Cullinan will be based on the all-new aluminum platform that now serves the Phantom VIII, which means our expectations for the SUV are extremely high - the high torsional rigidity of the platform means that the comfort-orientated machine will also deliver respectable driving dynamics.

Speaking of which, the engine compartment will be occupied by the automaker's 6.75-liter twin-turbo V12, delivering around 600 hp.

Keep in mind that RR CEO has recently labeled the Bentley Bentayga as a camouflaged Audi Q7, so we're expecting the Cullinan to be nothing likes its Rolls-Royce of BMW siblings. And while the Range Rover label doesn't reach the same height as the Spirit of Ecstasy, we'd be curios to know what the RR helm man thinks of the new 2018 Range Rover SVAutobiography LWB.

In fact, if you're willing to get an even better look at the first SUV in the history of Rolls-Royce, we'll remind you that we brought you a rendering of the high-riding model earlier this week.

Based on the spyshots, the render appears to be pretty accurate, even though we do expect a few details to change en route to the showroom, with the exact shape of the side front air intakes being an example as good as any.

Who knows? Maybe a leak will allow us to check out the naked styling cues of the Rolls-Royce Cullinan ahead of its 2018 debut.
