Spyshots: 2018 Bentley Continental GTC Enjoys Winter With The Top Down

Winter is just around the corner, and the northern hemisphere is blanketed in snow by this time of the year. And if you’re a Bentley
test engineer, the sub-zero temperature doesn’t mean you can enjoy the new GTC topless.
Spied in pre-production form in northern Europe, the 2018 Bentley Continental GTC can hold its own in this weather thanks to the standard all-wheel-drive system. The improved front-to-rear weight distribution brought by the MSB platform
allowed the British automaker to split the torque 40 percent to the front and 60 percent rear, all to reduce understeer.
With the top down and admired from the profile, the convertible variant of the third-generation Continental GT
shows a well-known problem with Bentley’s grand tourer. And that is the limited head and legroom for the rear passengers. For all intents and purposes, the rear seats of the next-generation Continental GTC are better suited for cargo than human beings.
With the front license plate ending in EXP, we thought that this prototype might hide something special under the hood. A quick search with the DVLA made it clear it was wishful thinking from our part: 6.0 liters
. In other words, the twin-turbo W12 we all know and love. In the fixed-head coupe, the silky-smooth engine develops 626 horsepower (635 PS) and an earth-shattering 664 pound-feet (900 Nm).
Just like the W12, the GTC and GT also share the interior design and infotainment system. Later on, Bentley will introduce the twin-turbo 4.0-liter V8 from the Porsche Panamera and a V6-augmented plug-in hybrid powertrain
. The eco-friendly option will also be available in the Bentayga.
Following the Continental GTC, Bentley is set to take the veils off the new Flying Spur later in 2018. Approximately one year later, the Crewe-based luxury manufacturer will expand the lineup with an all-electric sports car inspired by the EXP 10 Speed 6 and EXP 12 Speed 6e concepts. Underpinning the tentatively called Barnato will be the Porsche-developed J1 platform, which underpins the Mission E
.