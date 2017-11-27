2019 Rolls-Royce Cullinan Rendered Based on Spyshots, Looks Spot On

We've spied the Rolls-Royce Cullinan on multiple occasions and we can now get a better look at the lavish SUV with the help of a rendering based on the images captured by the spy photogs.

4 photos SUV , with this also being portrayed next to the new Phantom, as well as a black incarnation of the upcoming RR.



Apart from the spyshots base for these renders, we also trust the pixel craft of Jan Peisert, the artist behind the stunt and that's because he has



The High-Sided Bodied Vehicle, as Goodwood has labeled the SUV, is currently in its final development stages. And if we go past the elegant appearance of the machine, we'll find an all-aluminum platform that made its debut on the fresh Phantom VIII.



Given the obvious terrain-friendly changes made to the platform, we're expecting the Cullinan to be considerably more offroad-capable compared to parent company BMW's SAVs and SACs.



Speaking of the chassis tuning, we'll remind you that the Rolls-Royce Cullinan Nurburgring spyshots have



Effortless motivation will come from the British automotive producer's twin-turbo 6.75-liter mill, which means the driver (should we say chauffeur) will get to use about 600 hp. As usual, you can expect the mighty powerplant to be nearly as silent as an electric motor, as nothing must disturb the peace inside the luxurious motor vehicle we're talking about.



Rolls-Royce is scheduled to introduce the Cullinan next year, with the brand's first-ever high-riding vehicle arriving on the US market as a 2019 model. Meanwhile, you can check out the Photoshop birth process of the rendering we have here thanks to the piece of footage below.



As such, the renderings we have here appear to be spot on - you can check out a white example of the, with this also being portrayed next to the new Phantom, as well as a black incarnation of the upcoming RR.Apart from the spyshots base for these renders, we also trust the pixel craft of Jan Peisert, the artist behind the stunt and that's because he has delivered accurate renderings in the past.The High-Sided Bodied Vehicle, as Goodwood has labeled the SUV, is currently in its final development stages. And if we go past the elegant appearance of the machine, we'll find an all-aluminum platform that made its debut on the fresh Phantom VIII.Given the obvious terrain-friendly changes made to the platform, we're expecting the Cullinan to be considerably more offroad-capable compared to parent company BMW's SAVs and SACs.Speaking of the chassis tuning, we'll remind you that the Rolls-Royce Cullinan Nurburgring spyshots have shown ample body roll. Given the coziness dedication of the upcoming vehicle, this shouldn't come as a surprise.Effortless motivation will come from the British automotive producer's twin-turbo 6.75-liter mill, which means the driver (should we say chauffeur) will get to use about 600 hp. As usual, you can expect the mighty powerplant to be nearly as silent as an electric motor, as nothing must disturb the peace inside the luxurious motor vehicle we're talking about.Rolls-Royce is scheduled to introduce the Cullinan next year, with the brand's first-ever high-riding vehicle arriving on the US market as a 2019 model. Meanwhile, you can check out the Photoshop birth process of the rendering we have here thanks to the piece of footage below.