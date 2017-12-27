Custom-Bodied Rolls-Royce Wraith on Brixton Forged Wheels Looks The Part

The Gaydon machine has been fitted with a bodykit supplied by Wald International. And while the said developer can deliver even wilder kits
, the Black Bison piece we have here is enough to clearly set the Rolls-Royce apart from the factory stock model.
And while many will undoubtedly focus on the front fascia changes, we need to point out that the vents found just aft of the front wheels stand out like few other visual bits of this Roller.
As for the custom shoes of this Roller, we're talking about a set of goodies delivered by Brixton Forged Wheels. Dubbed S60 Targa Series, these wheels come with a simple six-spoke design. It's worth noting that the appearance of the rims allows us to take a good look at the generous stopping hardware of the Wraith.
The rims come in a three-piece form, featuring a concave profile and flat lips. Up front, we have 24x9-inch units, while the rear wheels come in a 24x10.5-inch size. As for the finish of the element, the aftermarket developer simply calls this 600 grit polished.
Whether you belong to the camp who would gladly strip this Rolls-Royce of its mods or find yourself among those who applaud the customization process, there's one thing that can't be denied - this Wraith
can't be ignored. As such, we're inviting you to check out the details of the lavish automobile in the Instagram images below.
One of the pics takes us inside the cabin, where the Starlight Headliner of the Wraith shines - it seems that the interior of this Rolls-Royce has been left untouched.
Rolls Royce Wraith _ Brixton Forged S60 Targa Series (3-piece, concave, flat-lip) 24x9 | 24x10.5 Finish: 600 grit polished
