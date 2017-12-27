Tesla Model 3 Owner Risks License to Check Top Speed, Gets a Bonus

As you probably know, the Model 3 production has cleared the very significant bumps it faced during the first few months, which means regular customers are now entering possession of the electric sedans they had ordered back in March 2016.

Now, though, since we're talking about persons with no Tesla ties whatsoever, that is no longer the case, so expect an avalanche of Model 3 videos and reviews to come your way. One of



In the meantime, You You has already picked up his Model 3 - and he's not alone - and, to celebrate, he went on a road trip around the country. Since he's the kind of person who enjoys sharing the Tesla joy, not only did he allow reservation holders who live further away from the Bay Area to experience the EV, but he also made a few videos along the way.



One of them shows us the Model 3 drive at its maximum allowed speed, which just happens to be way over any legal speed bar the German Autobahn. The manufacturer claims the electric sedan will stop at 140 mph (225 km/h), but You You managed to go 2 mph faster (3 km/h) than that. Who knows, maybe he was going slightly downhill at the moment.



There's no need to panic if the 140 mph sounds a little underwhelming. The performance version of



It's hard to judge the soundproofing based on a video, but the EV seems to offer a decent performance in that respect, while You You also confirms something a lot of people have praised: the Model 3's handling is great, even at these speeds.



