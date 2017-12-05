Tesla Model 3's 15-Inch Screen UI Made Better (and Safer) by Third Party Agency

Having all the car's features crammed into a 15-inch touchscreen has its advantages and disadvantages, and was probably the most contested aspect of Tesla's new electric sedan.

The downside, as you can easily imagine, is the absence of a tactile response. Grabbing a knob and twisting it one way or another to adjust the volume is one thing, using a virtual slider placed arbitrarily somewhere on the screen is completely another. Especially while you're also trying to see where you're going.



That last part is key to Tesla's decision to skip ahead with the



In the meantime, however, it could do with a different user interface, one that allows the driver to use various gestures to control certain features without having to take their eyes off the road. Luckily, that's exactly what Michael Cherkashin, Creative Director at Hug Agency in Los Angels came up with.



He identified there's definite room for improvement in Tesla's UI, so he decided to make it better. The first thing was to split the screen into several virtual sections that could be occupied by various functions - navigation, music or basic driving info - using a drag-and-drop system. Think of how you arrange your apps on your smartphone, and you'll have a pretty good idea. That way, you can bring the things you're most interested in closer to you for an easier reach.



The second part of his revamp of the Model 3 UI involves the number of fingers used. By placing two of them on the screen, you would automatically be controlling the multimedia player, even if something else was on at the moment. Rotating would change the volume, tapping would switch between play and pause, scrolling sideways would fast-forward the song, while a quick scroll to the side would change the media. However, pinching for zooming in and out on the navigation screen is also done with two fingers.



Three fingers are used for climate control. Depending on which side of the screen the user touches, they can control either the entire vehicle (driver's side) or the passenger's zone (left side). A rotational movement would adjust the temperature while scrolling vertically would deal with the fan level.



It's not anything revolutionary, but it would definitely make the whole experience a lot easier and, at the same time, safer. On the other hand, we can see



