Tesla Model 3 Finally Updated With Odometer Display And FM Radio, Among Others

The first production-spec Model 3 vehicles were delivered at the end of July, but Tesla didn’t integrate all the features one would expect from a premium-oriented EV. Thankfully, the Palo Alto-based automaker relies on over-the-air updates to keep its devoted customers happy, and now the time has come for the Model 3 to receive a suite of elementary features.
One of the most puzzling features that were missing until now from the Model 3 was an FM radio. You heard that right; Tesla didn’t complete the software and user interface of its most volume-oriented vehicle, but the latest update released by the American electric carmaker sets things right.

Electrek reports that the list of features included in the over-the-air update also consists of “odometer, tire pressure, and energy consumption applications.” You know, the sort of functions Model S and Model X customers are familiar with. That’s not everything the 3 boasts, with Tesla also adding an easy entry and exist system attached to the driver’s profile.

The system works in a rather simple fashion. Once you park the car, the steering wheel and driver’s seat automatically adjust, enabling an easier exit. The opposite happens upon returning to the vehicle, the moment the driver steps on the brake.

According to the cited publication, the user interface of the Model 3 “is still not complete.” Tesla is slowly but steadily making progress toward bettering the UI as the automaker braces for regular customer deliveries.

Why couldn’t Tesla make the user interface more complete from the get-go? That boils down to a number of factors, chief among which is the computer platform that differs from the Model S and Model X. The chips in the Model 3 are sourced from Intel instead of Nvidia, and what’s more, don’t forget the touchscreen orientation is horizontal instead of vertical.

On that note, would you spend your hard-earned cash on a half-baked vehicle or an extensively engineered car with world-class quality from a more mainstream automaker?
