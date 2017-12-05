autoevolution
2018 Bullitt Mustang Spotted in Chicago Shoot, Coming as Appearance Package

The 2018 Bullitt Mustang has been the topic of multiple rumors and reports this year and it looks like we can now check out an image of the Steve McQueen special.
To be more precise, a Chicago photoshoot involving a 2018 Mustang that appears to show Bullitt clues (more on this below) has been caught by an aficionado who took the thing to Facebook (hat tip to Matt Maran Motoring).

Despite the potato quality of the image portraying the pony, the hue covering the car seems to be the infamous Highland Green. Another key detail comes from the chrome lips of the black wheels.

Note that the fender doesn't pack the "5.0" badge, but the brakes are too large for this to be an EcoBoost. Speaking of deleted bits, this also applies to the rear spoiler - sure, such an option can be hand on the standard 2018 Mustang, but it would also fall in line with the retro aroma of the Bullitt Mustang.

And while some might expect the special edition to bring back the window louvers of the original, we wouldn't hold our breath for the Blue Oval to place such an element on its modern-looking 2018-facelifted 'Stang.

Since the mid-cycle revamp of the Mustang has already delivered tons of extra all-round performance for the GT (think: Performance Package 1 and Performance Package 2), the Bullitt could simply be an appearance package.

Given the fact that next year marks the 50th anniversary of the famous motion picture (the Bullitt movie came out on October 17, 1968), the rumors about the fresh Ford Mustang flavor landing at the Detroit Auto Show in January next year might just turn out to be true.

Until we get our hands on fresh details on this muscle cinematography matter, we've added the infamous Bullitt chase scene below, so Charger and Mustang fans can both enjoy the show.

