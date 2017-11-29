EPA MPGe and Driving Range Ratings for 2017 Tesla Model 3 Long Range Published

When Tesla
delivered the first units of the Model 3 towards the end of July, the Palo Alto-based automaker promised the Long Range would be capable of 310 miles of driving range on a full charge. Fast-forward to the present day, and the Environmental Protection Agency released the EPA ratings for the Model 3 Long Range, which mirror Tesla’s claimed figures.
16 photos
Without further ado, here’s how the cookie crumbles: 321.9 miles city, 295.5 miles highway, working out to 310 miles of range combined. If it’s MPGe
you’re more interested in, the range-topping variant is rated 131 city, 120 highway, and 126 combined. What do these numbers actually mean?
For starters, the Hyundai Ioniq Electric
is superior regarding MPGe (136). On the matter of driving range, the Model S 100D is king of the hill thanks to an EPA-rated 335 miles, coming courtesy of a 100-kWh battery. If you’re more interested in how the Model 3 Long Range stacks up against the Chevrolet Bolt, well, it’s noticeably better in every single way.
Environmental Protection Agency documentation further reveals battery pack specifications: 350 volts in terms of total voltage, 230 amp-hrs, and 150 watt-hr/kg specific energy. As far as charging times are concerned, the EPA highlights that it takes 12 hours to juice up the lithium-ion battery from zero to 100 percent. An 80A high-power charger does it in 8.5 hours, whilist a Supercharger station
offers 170 miles of range in 30 minutes.
Probably the biggest surprise concerning the Model 3 Long Range is that the city range is lower than the highway range, which is the polar opposite of how the Model S
and Model X
stack up. The difference comes down to the permanent-magnet electric motor in the Model 3, which is of a different design from the induction-type electric motor in the S and X.
By mid-2018, the Model 3 will gain options that aren't available at the present moment, including dual-motor AWD
and a Performance-branded variant.