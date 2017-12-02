Tesla Inc. Is at War with the German Government as It Loses EV Incentive Right

Tesla's history in the German market is almost as rocky as that in the State of Michigan - isn't it funny how these coincide with the two places where most of the world's automotive industry is concentrated?

7 photos



Or so you'd think. For some reason, the Bundestag reckoned it should establish a maximum vehicle value up to which the incentive would apply. After talking with local manufacturers, they settled on a €60,000 limit. Naturally, none of Tesla's models fitted the bill, so the American carmaker had to be inventive.



Eventually,



Even though Tesla was the only manufacturer affected by the decision, it's not impossible that the Germans simply wanted to make sure they weren't incentivizing a luxury product. After all, it's not exactly sensible to use public funds to spare wealthy people of having to pay €4,000 on an already expensive vehicle. On the other hand, that's capitalism for you. If you don't like it, you can either work harder or move to North Korea.



Well, even though Tesla worked this scheme for over a year, the German government decided now to exclude its vehicles from the list of those eligible for the incentive. German publication Auto Bild went one step further and had "The Tesla Scandal" as its main cover title, also using words such as "cheat," "deception" or "fraud" to describe its actions. Which wouldn't be such a great deal had it used them as well to talk about



Tesla is definitely going to have a hard time making it on the turf of



In the meantime, here is Tesla's stance on the situation:

“This is a completely false accusation. Anyone in Germany can order a Tesla Model S base version without comfort package, and we have delivered such cars to customers. It’s important to note that the incentive price was intentionally set by the German Government at a level that was specifically intended to prevent Tesla cars from qualifying for it. As a result, Tesla planned to make an appeal to the EU trade commission, as this was against EU rules. Instead, Tesla and the German Government agreed on an acceptable middle ground that allows Tesla to sell a low option vehicle that qualifies for the incentive and customers can subsequently upgrade if they wish. That is exactly what Tesla has done.



