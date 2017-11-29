autoevolution
 

Tesla Beats Apple, Facebook to Become the Most Innovative Brand in the U.S.

Despite most people associating innovation with technology brands, it really isn't restricted to one activity or another. The best example is the latest chart published by BrandZ, which places Disney above Apple, Amazon, Facebook, Netflix or Microsoft in this respect.
But that doesn't mean Disney is sitting at the top of the list of most innovative brands in the United States of America. Nope, that spot has been seized by Tesla Inc., and if the EV manufacturer can keep up this pace, it's hard to see how it could be pushed over by any of the existing brands.

This shouldn't really come as a very big surprise for anyone that's been following the company's progress. Not only has Tesla forced almost all major car manufacturers to launch their own electric vehicle programs, but it's also one of the leaders in the development of autonomous technology, the next big step in the automotive industry.

This year, Tesla also managed to climb two positions in the "Top 10 Most Valuable Car Brands" worldwide after just managing to break in one year earlier. The company also features at number six in the BrandZ list of "Top 20 Risers," confirming it's on a very steep upward trajectory.

Tesla is a premium electric-only car brand that creates meaningful difference by, quite simply, being meaningful and different," the report explains. "Tesla has not only produced products that fulfill its customers’ desire for more environmentally conscious vehicles, it has invented an entirely new, direct-to-consumer sales model. It equips its cars with different driving modes and can update their firmware, just as you might upgrade the OS on a mobile phone. All this has built an enthusiastic, nearly rabid fan base that helps the brand grow.”

If you've watched the latest event organized by Tesla, the Semi and second-gen Roadster preview, then you'll know that fanbase isn't going anywhere. After all, somebody from the public did yell "Elon for president," and we're pretty sure they weren't kidding. Nor were they alone in thinking that.
