360-Degree Tesla Model 3 Test Drive Shows Cramped Backseat, Horrible Blue Trim

We've seen some minor things like wrapping or window tinting, but also more comprehensive tuning programs like the one from Unplugged Performance
or the more recent all-black package from T Sportline
.
The car featured in this video has also been touched by the Tesla modding specialist, only this time we don't get to see its exterior (though the two hosts do tell us some new wheels are involved, so we suspect there might be some more changes on the outside as well).
But let's just stop and talk about the interior for a while. The original Model 3 design focuses on making the cabin appear as roomy as possible. That means a very low dashboard that's as uncluttered as possible, tons of glass - drag the mouse around to see the glass roof - and no unnecessary design gizmos that might tire the eye. The trim inserts also use grainy wood for that cozy, warm feeling, complementing the faux-leather seats.
The T Sportline version, however, turns that whole thing around. Though we don't get to see it due to the poor quality and bad lighting, the dashboard is said to have carbon fiber inserts, which only really works on sporty cars. Furthermore, the blue upholstery is just awful on its own, but when put into context it somehow manages to find the resources to be even worse. It does not match the rest of the car's interior one bit and is just a giant sore on the eye.
OK, some people might appreciate the Model 3 logo integration into the backseat, but that's just a drop in the ocean compared to the relentless harm it does to your retina. And speaking of the backseat, is it just us who think it's kind of narrow? I sure wouldn't want to be the person sitting in the middle if three people decided to ride in the back.
On the plus side, despite the driver's extremely laid-back position at the wheel, there seems to be plenty of leg room in the back, confirming Tesla
's claims of the Model 3 having a much more spacious cabin than other cars in its segment.
All the info coming in - and this video makes no exception - suggests riding inside the Model 3 will need some getting used to for most people, especially for the driver and the front passenger, and that's because it does things differently. Not better or worse, just differently.