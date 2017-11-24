autoevolution
 

360-Degree Tesla Model 3 Test Drive Shows Cramped Backseat, Horrible Blue Trim

24 Nov 2017, 9:18 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / Car Profile
Even though very few Tesla Model 3s have notoriously made their way into the hands of their new owners, we're already witnessing various modifications that you can bring to the EV.
9 photos
Tesla Model 3 by T SportlineTesla Model 3 by T SportlineTesla Model 3 by T SportlineTesla Model 3 by T SportlineTesla Model 3 by T SportlineTesla Model 3 by T SportlineTesla Model 3 by T SportlineTesla Model 3 by T Sportline
We've seen some minor things like wrapping or window tinting, but also more comprehensive tuning programs like the one from Unplugged Performance or the more recent all-black package from T Sportline.

The car featured in this video has also been touched by the Tesla modding specialist, only this time we don't get to see its exterior (though the two hosts do tell us some new wheels are involved, so we suspect there might be some more changes on the outside as well).

But let's just stop and talk about the interior for a while. The original Model 3 design focuses on making the cabin appear as roomy as possible. That means a very low dashboard that's as uncluttered as possible, tons of glass - drag the mouse around to see the glass roof - and no unnecessary design gizmos that might tire the eye. The trim inserts also use grainy wood for that cozy, warm feeling, complementing the faux-leather seats.

The T Sportline version, however, turns that whole thing around. Though we don't get to see it due to the poor quality and bad lighting, the dashboard is said to have carbon fiber inserts, which only really works on sporty cars. Furthermore, the blue upholstery is just awful on its own, but when put into context it somehow manages to find the resources to be even worse. It does not match the rest of the car's interior one bit and is just a giant sore on the eye.

OK, some people might appreciate the Model 3 logo integration into the backseat, but that's just a drop in the ocean compared to the relentless harm it does to your retina. And speaking of the backseat, is it just us who think it's kind of narrow? I sure wouldn't want to be the person sitting in the middle if three people decided to ride in the back.

On the plus side, despite the driver's extremely laid-back position at the wheel, there seems to be plenty of leg room in the back, confirming Tesla's claims of the Model 3 having a much more spacious cabin than other cars in its segment.

All the info coming in - and this video makes no exception - suggests riding inside the Model 3 will need some getting used to for most people, especially for the driver and the front passenger, and that's because it does things differently. Not better or worse, just differently.

Tesla Model 3 360-degrees view Tesla Inc. model 3 Tesla Motors t sportline
Who is Still With The “Save The Manuals” Crowd? A Short Guide to the GM LS Engine Family Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
Just Say No to Fake Design Elements on Cars How to Remove Dead Bugs off Your Car Six Problems With Electric Cars That Nobody Talks AboutSix Problems With Electric Cars That Nobody Talks About
Elon Musk Is Not the Manipulative Mastermind Everyone Takes Him for These Days The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
On Electric Harleys and New Generations How to Understand Car Noises Project CARS 2 - Everything You Need To KnowProject CARS 2 - Everything You Need To Know
Shell Angry at Bans on Fossil Fuel-Burning Cars Because of Course They Are The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) Mitsubishi Lancer Evolution Through the YearsMitsubishi Lancer Evolution Through the Years
German Combustion Engines Have Six Years To Walk The Plank How to Replace Your Car Battery 2017 Tokyo Motor Show Preview: Top 10 Concepts And Production Cars2017 Tokyo Motor Show Preview: Top 10 Concepts And Production Cars
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? How Crumple Zones Work The Greatest and the Most Dreadful Ford Mustang Models of All TimeThe Greatest and the Most Dreadful Ford Mustang Models of All Time
TESLA MOTORS models:
TESLA MOTORS RoadsterTESLA MOTORS Roadster Coupe CabrioTESLA MOTORS Model STESLA MOTORS Model S LuxuryTESLA MOTORS Model 3TESLA MOTORS Model 3 Medium PremiumTESLA MOTORS Model XTESLA MOTORS Model X Large SUVTESLA MOTORS Model STESLA MOTORS Model S LargeAll TESLA MOTORS models  