Tesla Model 3 Owner’s Manual Is Worth The Read

24 Nov 2017, 13:35 UTC
The Beta period is over, with regular customers now waiting anxiously to get their hands on the cheapest Tesla of them all. If you’re one of those peeps, chances are you might want to take a look over the owner’s manual for the single-motor Model 3 before you take delivery. All 160 pages of it.
Coming courtesy of Chris Torella of the Tesla Model 3 Owners Club on Facebook, the manual takes you through all the features and quirks of the electric sedan, though not in the entertaining way Doug DeMuro does. There’s also a heck of a lot of warning information in there, but that’s to be expected considering how convoluted the business of car-making is.

One of the things you’ll learn from the manual (page 45) is that turning the wipers from intermittent to continuous wiping isn’t done from the stalk. You’ll need to access the submenu for that function through the 15.4-inch media screen. Here you will also find the setting for wiping frequency.

A different part of the owner’s manual (page 52) offers tips and tricks on how to get the most range out of the Model 3, with one line reading, “limit the use of resources such as heating and air conditioning.” Thanks, Tesla, but no thanks. Nobody buys the Model 3 to sweat like a pig or catch a cold behind the wheel for the sake of range, unless someone will hypermile the damn thing to prove naysayers that e-vehicles are fine on the long haul.

If you were wondering what does the camera located above the rearview mirror does, page 54 highlights that it doesn’t do anything at the present moment. Be that as it may, Tesla will add “future features” with upcoming software releases, though it’s anybody’s guess what does features may be.

Last, but certainly not least, chances are you already know the face-level air vent in the Model 3 can’t be directed with your hand. The long horizontal opening that spans the length of the dashboard can direct the air wherever you fancy via the touchscreen. And yes, the face-level vent in the Model 3 features two separately controlled grids: one for the driver's side and one for the passenger's side.

