Tesla Allows Terminal Cancer Patient to Skip Model 3 Queue and Fulfill His Wish

3) I asked @DevinaKSingh, a friend who works for Tesla & owns a Model 3, if she'd show off her car so he could experience it at least. On 11/25, she was at his house, insisting he drive the car hard. (Check the Tesla grin.) pic.twitter.com/5mIEQs1Hle — Bonnie Norman (@bonnienorman) December 13, 2017

However, apart from a few sleepless nights, perhaps, most of them have all the time in the world to wait. Others, on the other hand, are not so lucky. Diagnosed with stage 4 terminal cancer, TMC member "Graniteds" was given between three and four months to live. That meant his dream of driving his Model 3 looked almost impossible to come true.Not willing to give up, he shared his grievance on the forum: “Well, I’d love to see November deliveries! i have a terminal stage 4 cancer and have been told I may only 3-4 months to live. The last thing on my bucket list is our Model 3 and I’d like to have a few days to experience and enjoy it. I wonder if there is any flexibility in the que?”Another forum member, Bonnie Norman, decided to help the dying man fulfill at least part of his wish by asking a friend of hers who works for Tesla and owns a Model 3 to come by Graniteds' house and show him the electric sedan. He even got to drive it and seemed to be quite pleased.Most people would have stopped there, happy they could help in any way, but Bonnie went one step further. She contacted Tesla to see whether there was any chance Graniteds could get his car delivered sooner than he normally would, and one day later, he received the invitation.Now, he's just taken delivery of his own red Model 3, but not before he and his wife were treated to a VIP Tesla experience that included a guided tour of the factory as well as a personal presentation of the vehicle held by Jon McNeil, Tesla President of Sales and Services.As Bonnie says in one of her tweets, Tesla did not seek any publicity, but it got it regardless because it definitely deserves it. If this isn't a little story to get you into the holiday spirit, we don't know what is.