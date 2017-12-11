Tesla Model 3 Regular Customer Deliveries to Start - Here's Video Proof

Everybody who placed a reservation back in March 2016 knew what they were getting themselves into. They knew a long wait was ahead of them, and yet they didn't let that stand in the way of being among the first to drive Tesla's latest sedan and the company's first mass-market product.

To say the wait is over would be disrespectful for all those tens or hundreds of thousands of reservation holders who don't live in California, or maybe not even in the United States. There is still no clear timeframe for when they will be getting their EVs, but it all depends on Tesla figuring the production process out and reaching the 5,000 units a week target sooner rather than later.Well, Tesla hasn't been updating us lately on how quickly the electric sedans are coming off the assembly line right now, but we do know that the first non-Tesla-employee reservation holders have received the invitation to configure their new vehicles. Those who did it - which would be all of them, obviously, as we don't imagine anyone was in the mood to waste any time - were also told to expect delivery of their Model 3 s by the end of the year.Well, it looks as though this Christmas is going to have extra merriness for quite a few fresh Model 3 owners as videos from Tesla's delivery centers show lots and lots of the new sedans waiting to be picked up. The one in Fremont, in particular, close to the company's factory is said to be packed to the brim if we're allowed a bit of exaggeration.You can count them up if you really have nothing better to do, but it sure looks like there's a lot of them over there. Does this mean Tesla is out of the woods? Well, until it reaches the proposed 500,000 units per year, you can't really say that, but it sure looks like the pace is picking up and that the worse is behind.We'll just have to wait and see whether this is just a push from the company to make these deliveries happen before the end of the year, or if they will continue at the same speed - or higher - in 2018 as well.