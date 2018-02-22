Wheelsandmore Spruces Up The Ford GT With 21-inch Wheels

The five-spoke design can be furthered by carbon-fiber wheels
wrapped in Michelin Pilot Sport Cup 2s, 245/35s up front and 325/30s at the rear. Despite the engineering that went into developing these wheels, the tuning scene is much obliged to further the GT with aftermarket bits and bobs. Wheelsandmore is today’s case in point.
Based in Baesweiler, the German tuner makes a case for itself by being the first aftermarket company to offer multi-piece wheels for the original GT
. That’s was 2007, but now, the peeps at Wheelsandmore have 21-inch rims to offer for the brand-new GT.
ISO certified and TUV approved, the fork-style wheels measure 9.0x21 and 12.5x21 inches, respectively. Designed to accommodate 255/30 and 355/25 high-performance tires, the wheels benefit from forged hubs. There’s even a carbon-fiber alternative from Wheelsandmore
partner company Megalight Forged Wheels.
Pricing? Per unit, the 21-inch forged wheels cost from 2,990 euros including VAT and the centerlock mechanism according to the tuner's website. Downgrading to 20 inches, which is the standard size for the GT, translates to 2,800 euros a pop. In other words, you’re looking at close to 12,000 euros for a complete set, which isn’t too much considering that the EcoBoost-engined American supercar kicks off at $450,000
in the first place.
At the beginning of February
, the Ford Motor Company delivered the first units of the second-generation GT in Europe. Bearing in mind the newcomer is built at a rate of 250 examples per year until 2020, you won’t see a GT on European roads anytime soon. By comparison, the original totaled a little over 4,000 examples by the time production ended in September 2006.