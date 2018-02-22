Ford Sacks North America President Raj Nair For Inappropriate Behavior

Raj Nair, executive vice president and president of Ford
North America, will be leaving the automotive giant effective immediately, following reports of inappropriate behavior, announced Ford on Wednesday without providing further details.
According to the official announcement, the decision to part ways with Nair comes after the carmaker conducted an internal investigation and found the executive has acted in ways which are inconsistent with the company’s code of conduct.
“We made this decision after a thorough review and careful consideration,”
said Ford President and CEO Jim Hackett. “Ford is deeply committed to providing and nurturing a safe and respectful culture, and we expect our leaders to fully uphold these values.”
On his part, Nair admits to some wrong doing, but also stopped short of providing some insight into the matter.
“I sincerely regret that there have been instances where I have not exhibited leadership behaviors consistent with the principles that the Company and I have always espoused,”
said Nair.
“I continue to have the utmost faith in the people of Ford Motor Company and wish them continued success in the future.”
Nair joined Ford in 1987, as a body and assembly operations launch engineer. He slowly climbed the ranks of the company, being promoted to head of global product development and chief technical officer. Eventually, he was named president of Ford North America in July 2017.
According to Fortune
, the executive’s stock bonus is valued at $5 million. The carmaker has not said if the decision to part ways with Nair will affect the now-former executive’s financial expectations.
Although not confirmed as being related to the #MeToo movement, the decision to sack Nair already stirred speculation toward a connection.
The most recent prominent business man to feel the heat of sexual misconduct accusations is Shervin Pishevar, investor and co-founder of Hyperloop One
, the company which now, under the guidance of Richard Branson, tries to change public transportation forever.