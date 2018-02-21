Dodge Charger Hellcat Drag Races Ford Mustang Boss 302, America Wins

This is an awesome time to be a muscle car aficionado, with new-age members of the breed being even more exciting that the late 60s/70s straight-light monsters that sparked the genre. Visit your local drag strip and you might just get an example of this, as is the case with the sprinting battle we're here to show you, which brings yet another take on the classic Dodge vs. Ford tale.

5 photos



We're talking about a Dodge Charger Hellcat and a 2014 incarnation of the Ford Mustang Boss 302. Now, as muscle car fans will tell you, a battle between these machines in factory stock form isn't exactly fair.We'll start with the power-to-weight ratio, which brings the most obvious dominance for the Mopar beast. And with its supercharged V8, the Charger also beast the naturally aspirated 'Stang at the torque game.Then we have the transmission battle - the eight-speed automatic tranny of the four-door model makes for a much smoother experience compared to the stick shift of the Blue Oval bad boy.Nevertheless, one the the velocity tools we're talking about was gifted with mods, but we won't go deeper into details, since we don't want to ruin the giggles delivered by the video.Even so, we'll let you konw that, in stock form, the Dodge Charger Hellcat can complete the quarter-mile run in 11 seconds flat, while the Ford Mustang Boss 302 needs a little over 12 seconds to complete the task (keep in mind that we're talking about drag radials here).As with any such battle, the aural side of the fight can be just as important as the visual one. And this is where the SRT machine loses its advantage - we're inviting you to turn up the volume before reaching for the "play" button below and be the judge of the decibel competition.