autoevolution
 

Dodge Charger Hellcat Drag Races Ford Mustang Boss 302, America Wins

21 Feb 2018, 12:02 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / U-turn
This is an awesome time to be a muscle car aficionado, with new-age members of the breed being even more exciting that the late 60s/70s straight-light monsters that sparked the genre. Visit your local drag strip and you might just get an example of this, as is the case with the sprinting battle we're here to show you, which brings yet another take on the classic Dodge vs. Ford tale.
5 photos
Dodge Charger Hellcat Drag Races Ford Mustang Boss 302Dodge Charger Hellcat Drag Races Ford Mustang Boss 302Dodge Charger Hellcat Drag Races Ford Mustang Boss 302Dodge Charger Hellcat Drag Races Ford Mustang Boss 302
We're talking about a Dodge Charger Hellcat and a 2014 incarnation of the Ford Mustang Boss 302. Now, as muscle car fans will tell you, a battle between these machines in factory stock form isn't exactly fair.

We'll start with the power-to-weight ratio, which brings the most obvious dominance for the Mopar beast. And with its supercharged V8, the Charger also beast the naturally aspirated 'Stang at the torque game.

Then we have the transmission battle - the eight-speed automatic tranny of the four-door model makes for a much smoother experience compared to the stick shift of the Blue Oval bad boy.

Nevertheless, one the the velocity tools we're talking about was gifted with mods, but we won't go deeper into details, since we don't want to ruin the giggles delivered by the video.

Even so, we'll let you konw that, in stock form, the Dodge Charger Hellcat can complete the quarter-mile run in 11 seconds flat, while the Ford Mustang Boss 302 needs a little over 12 seconds to complete the task (keep in mind that we're talking about drag radials here).

As with any such battle, the aural side of the fight can be just as important as the visual one. And this is where the SRT machine loses its advantage - we're inviting you to turn up the volume before reaching for the "play" button below and be the judge of the decibel competition.

Dodge Charger Hellcat Ford Mustang Boss 302 Ford Dodge drag racing
On Electric Harleys and New Generations The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) Coolest Obscure Mercedes-AMG Models in HistoryCoolest Obscure Mercedes-AMG Models in History
Who's Your Number One? Euro NCAP Testing Procedures Explained Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
Bankruptcy News: Is Tesla Going The Way of The Dodo? The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One The Hackrod Future of Car ManufacturingThe Hackrod Future of Car Manufacturing
Kudos, Elon Reeve Musk! NHTSA and IIHS Crash Test Scores Explained QueSST X-Plane, Flying Fast with Low BoomQueSST X-Plane, Flying Fast with Low Boom
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? Autonomous Driving Levels Explained Top 10 Cars That Define the United States of AmericaTop 10 Cars That Define the United States of America
New Year's Resolutions for Carmakers Ford's Autonomous Police Car Explained The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
The Immortal ICE King Mercedes-Benz User Experience in Depth Falcon Heavy: Why Elon Musk's Insanity MattersFalcon Heavy: Why Elon Musk's Insanity Matters
Latest car models:
CITROEN C3 AircrossCITROEN C3 Aircross CrossoverKIA cee'dKIA cee'd CompactKIA CeedKIA Ceed CompactCITROEN BerlingoCITROEN Berlingo Medium MPVCITROEN BerlingoCITROEN Berlingo Medium MPVAll car models  