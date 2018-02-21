HERE Dynamic Smart Maps to Power Mercedes-Benz Driver Assistance Systems

As automated driver assistance systems (ADAS) become more and more commonplace, the technologies used to make these systems work have to be more and more complicated. One key component of such autonomous systems is accurate mapping.

More specifically, the software combines long-standing content (the actual map of a region) with temporary information (traffic information) and analytics data to allow car sensors to understand their surroundings better.



In words we can all understand, that means that any given road on which an autonomous system is used is no longer just a road for the respective system, but it gets a context. HERE says HD Live Maps will allow cars to remember roads.



For instance, says HERE, “if vehicle sensors detected a speed limit sign that is inconsistent with what is currently in the map, the map updates accordingly so that other vehicles approaching the same spot have the new, correct information.” The same goes for lane closures, fallen trees and even knocked down lane dividers.



HD Live Map will be used on upcoming generations of automated and autonomous



A less complex version of the map is already deployed on current E- and S-Class models, as well as on the recently introduced A-Class.



“Maps with centimeter precision updating themselves in near real-time, is one key element for autonomous driving,” said Ola Källenius, the one in charge with Mercedes-Benz’s research and development.



