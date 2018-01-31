autoevolution
 

Jeep Trackhawk Tows Hellcat Widebody to Drag Strip, Races It in 1/8-Mile Fight

31 Jan 2018, 10:05 UTC ·
by
Now that the Hellcat motor is no longer a new arrival, Fiat Chrysler simply can't help but throw the blown 6.2-liter motor inside a whole range of vehicles. And what is the Internet's reply to this factory supercharging party? A drag racing frenzy, of course!
And the latest episode of the kind shows a Dodge Challenger Hellcat, the Widebody kind, engaging in a pretty interesting challenge that also involves the Jeep Grand Cherokee Trackhawk.

To be more precise, this stunt, which comes from the Hot Rod Network, sees the 707-pony Jeep towing the fat-bodied Hellcat to the drag strip for a good old sprinting battle.

Now, with the two sharing the supercharged 6.2-liter HEMI, the drag race had to be set up in such a way that the considerably chunkier SUV could stand a chance against the muscle coupe. As such, once they reached the prepper surface of the track, the two siblings engaged in a 1/8-mile battle.

And, as you'll get to see in the piece of footage at the bottom of the page, things didn't exactly go smoothly at the strip.

This is an excellent opportunity to remind you of what happens when the Jeep Grand Cherokee Trackhawk and the Dodge Challenger Hellcat Widebody duke it out in the quarter-mile, with the answer having arrived in December last year.

The moral of the story? Well, one should never fully trust the official 1/4-mile numbers when talking drag racing matters. For the record, the Widebody Hellcat needs 10.9 seconds to play the 1,320 feet game (no drag radials here, just the stock rubber), while the Jeep Grand Cherokee Trackhawk will cover the task in 10.6 seconds.

As such, one might be tempted to believe that racing the two doesn't have any purpose and yet such a conclusion is as wrong as they get...

