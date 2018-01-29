Tuned Porsche 911 Turbo S vs. Audi R8 V10 Plus Drag Race Ends in a Knockout

As supercar aficionados remember, the second coming of the Audi R8 V10 Plus saw Ingolstadt fully unleashing the potential of the supercar, with this even proving it can beat its Italian brother in a drag race. As such, a sprinting battle involving an R8 V10 Plus and a Porsche 911 Turbo S (the Zuffenhausen supercar is a sprinter by definition).

And while we're here to show you such a battle, we have to mention that the driver of the 991.1-generation Neunelfer we have here has been taken down the aftermarket path. We'll remind you that, in factory stock form, the Turbo S allows its driver to play with 560 hp and 516 lb-ft of twist.To be more precise, the twin-turbo 3.8-liter flat-six heart of the supercar has been gifted with a cat back exhaust coming from Tubi and a GIAC 93 octane tune (these were the only mods fitted to the motor, which means the tires came in stock form).As for the R8, the Lamborghini Huracan 's close sibling has been left untouched, which means we're dealing with 610 ponies and 413 lb-ft of torque.Fortunately, the drivers of the two German land-to-land missiles decided to play it safe and took things to the track. Speaking of which, the piece of footage at the bottom of the page, which documents the race, allows you to notice the quarter-mile figures of the two velocity tools, so you don't have to worry about the reaction times of their drivers (the numbers don't take that into account).Nevertheless, you'll notice the guy behind the wheel of the R8 taking his time with the Launch Control feature of the car. As such, you'll get an expanded aural sample of the machine's naturally aspirated 5.2-liter V10 bouncing off the limiter. Speaking of which, the aural side of the brawl has a clear winner...