Lamborghini Aventador vs. 600 HP Ariel Atom 1/2-Mile Drag Race Brings a Surprise

Ever wondered what would determine the owner of a Lamborghini Aventador to drag race an Ariel Atom that had been taken deep down the aftermarket rabbit hole?

Nevertheless, when it comes to the Ariel Atom challenging the V12 supercar, this has been taken far, far away from its factory form. As such, the motorized skeleton now packs no less than 600 ponies, having been massaged by Kings Performance.



Then there's the nature of the sprinting battle involving the two machines mentioned above. First of all, we're glad that the drivers of the two decided to keep things safe, avoiding a street racing stunt. Instead, they took things to an airfield, thus battling in an organized manner.



As for the length of the race, the two didn't go for a quarter-mile brawl - the crushing power-to-weight advantage of the modded Atom would've brought an unbalanced fight.



Thus, the go-fast heros duked it out in a half-mile brawl. Interestingly, the all-paw nature of the Lambo didn't give it too much of an advantage during the take-off phase of the race.



We'll stop throwing spoilers at you, since we don't want to ruin the giggles delivered by the piece of footage below. Even so, we can let it slip that this is the kind of battle that will keep you in front of the screen from start to finish.



