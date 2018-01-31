Ferry McFerryFace Was the Minister's Choice, Not the Public's

When Ferry McFerryFace was born it, of course, did not have a name. Nor anyone had any idea on how to name it. Ferry McFerryFace was just a nameless boat, part of the public transport ferry network serving the Australian city of Sydney.
Boaty McBoatface, a proud research vessel owned by the Natural Environment Research Council got its name following an online poll. The guys who organized the survey didn't like it 'cause, you know, it's a research boat, not a child's toy, so they named it eventually in a more British fashion: RRS Sir David Attenborough.
The Aussies tried the same approach, kind of. For the 6 newest additions to their ferry fleet, they needed a name, so they tried it the British way. They called upon the public to vote for the best name from a pool of some 15,000 suggestions. In what was an act of rebellion against the Crown, they called upon the public to choose funny names, for “this one is for the kids
,” as Andrew Constance, New South Wales' transport minister said.
Unfortunately for authorities, the name chosen for the ship was Ian Kiernan (organizer of the Clean Up Australia andClean Up the World campaigns). Not so child-friendly, is it? Still, the government, as per the rules of engagement, should have stuck with it.
Only they didn't. They claimed Ferry McFerryFace was the winning name, says Australian media, keeping under wraps the winning name. So what's the big deal, you might ask? Well, unlike the Brits, the Aussies spent a lot of bucks on the naming campaign. $100,000, says The Telegraph
. So you might see you some could get enraged.
The kids seem to love it, though.