autoevolution
 

Ferry McFerryFace Was the Minister's Choice, Not the Public's

31 Jan 2018, 10:18 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / U-turn
Ferry McFerryFace is Boaty McBoatface's little brother. It was born on an entirely different continent, it has an entirely different purpose, and it looks a lot worse than its British brother.
6 photos
Port Liner barge transportPort Liner barge transportPort Liner barge transportPort Liner barge transportPort Liner barge transport
When Ferry McFerryFace was born it, of course, did not have a name. Nor anyone had any idea on how to name it. Ferry McFerryFace was just a nameless boat, part of the public transport ferry network serving the Australian city of Sydney.

Boaty McBoatface, a proud research vessel owned by the Natural Environment Research Council got its name following an online poll. The guys who organized the survey didn't like it 'cause, you know, it's a research boat, not a child's toy, so they named it eventually in a more British fashion: RRS Sir David Attenborough.

The Aussies tried the same approach, kind of. For the 6 newest additions to their ferry fleet, they needed a name, so they tried it the British way. They called upon the public to vote for the best name from a pool of some 15,000 suggestions. In what was an act of rebellion against the Crown, they called upon the public to choose funny names, for “this one is for the kids,” as Andrew Constance, New South Wales' transport minister said.

Unfortunately for authorities, the name chosen for the ship was Ian Kiernan (organizer of the Clean Up Australia andClean Up the World campaigns). Not so child-friendly, is it? Still, the government, as per the rules of engagement, should have stuck with it.

Only they didn't. They claimed Ferry McFerryFace was the winning name, says Australian media, keeping under wraps the winning name. So what's the big deal, you might ask? Well, unlike the Brits, the Aussies spent a lot of bucks on the naming campaign. $100,000, says The Telegraph. So you might see you some could get enraged.

The kids seem to love it, though.
Ferry McFerryFace Boaty McBoatface ferry research vessel voting
On Electric Harleys and New Generations The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) Coolest Obscure Mercedes-AMG Models in HistoryCoolest Obscure Mercedes-AMG Models in History
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? NHTSA and IIHS Crash Test Scores Explained Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
Elon Musk Is Not the Manipulative Mastermind Everyone Takes Him for These Days The SUV, the Minivan and The Wagon - Best Choice for a Family Carrier 1990s Cars That Created Ongoing Market Trends1990s Cars That Created Ongoing Market Trends
New Year's Resolutions for Carmakers Hybrids, Plug-Ins and Electric Cars: Which Batteries Are Best? The Hackrod Future of Car ManufacturingThe Hackrod Future of Car Manufacturing
Shell Angry at Bans on Fossil Fuel-Burning Cars Because of Course They Are Ford's Autonomous Police Car Explained Electric Car Charging Plugs, The Beta vs. VHS Battle of the 21st CenturyElectric Car Charging Plugs, The Beta vs. VHS Battle of the 21st Century
German Combustion Engines Have Six Years To Walk The Plank Euro NCAP Testing Procedures Explained Top 10 Cars That Define the United States of AmericaTop 10 Cars That Define the United States of America
Who's Your Number One? The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
Latest car models:
FORD ExplorerFORD Explorer Large SUVZENVO TS1ZENVO TS1 ExoticZENVO ST1ZENVO ST1 ExoticLAND ROVER Defender 90 Works V8LAND ROVER Defender 90 Works V8 Medium SUVHYUNDAI Veloster NHYUNDAI Veloster N CompactAll car models  