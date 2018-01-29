autoevolution
 

McLaren 720S vs. 800 HP Ferrari F12 1/2-Mile Drag Race Doesn't End Well

29 Jan 2018, 19:30 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / U-turn
Ferrari might have moved on to the 812 Superfast and yet, as we found out during our review, the replaced F12 is the kind of machine that can give one enough thrills for a lifetime. And with the arrival of the newcomer, many F12 owners have decided to take their F12s down the aftermarket route, with the aim being to keep their super-GTs fresh.
5 photos
McLaren 720S vs 800 HP Ferrari F12 drag raceMcLaren 720S vs 800 HP Ferrari F12 drag raceMcLaren 720S vs 800 HP Ferrari F12 drag raceMcLaren 720S vs 800 HP Ferrari F12 drag race
Case in point with the Prancing Horse we have here, which has been gifted with the kind of minimal mods that make a respectable difference. To be more precise, the naturally aspirated V12 heart of the Fezza has received a full exhaust, which was supplied by iPE - the Taiwan-based developer makes one of the loudest hardware on the market, with the Maranello V12 now being able to fully express its feelings and emotions.

Oh, and we mustn't forget the Velos tune of the Ferrari, which allows the F12 to sit at 800 hp. Keep in mind that the standard car, if we may call it, delivers 730 hp, so we're talking about a noticeable update.

In its new form, the F12 recently duked it out with a McLaren 720S. The two go-fast machines met during a half-mile event in Ocala, FL, engaging in a standing star battle.

The Woking animal that battled the Fezza came in stock form, which, in theory, means its twin-turbo V8 delivers 710 horses. Nevertheless, as independent dyno tests have shown, the 4.0-liter unit actually sits closer to 800 hp at the crank.

In fact, as those of you tuned into our sprinting tales are aware, the 720S has earned itself the reputation of the supercar that hasn't lost any drag races (of course, this nickname must be taken with a grain of salt).

And since the clip showcasing the race, which awaits you below, involves footage captured from multiple angles, including scenes coming from cameras mounted on the cars, you'll be able to get a complete view of the race.

McLaren 720S Ferrari F12 drag racing McLaren Ferrari
Who's Your Number One? The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) Coolest Obscure Mercedes-AMG Models in HistoryCoolest Obscure Mercedes-AMG Models in History
German Combustion Engines Have Six Years To Walk The Plank The SUV, the Minivan and The Wagon - Best Choice for a Family Carrier Electric Car Charging Plugs, The Beta vs. VHS Battle of the 21st CenturyElectric Car Charging Plugs, The Beta vs. VHS Battle of the 21st Century
New Year's Resolutions for Carmakers NHTSA and IIHS Crash Test Scores Explained Top 10 Cars That Define the United States of AmericaTop 10 Cars That Define the United States of America
On Electric Harleys and New Generations Ford's Autonomous Police Explained The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One 1990s Cars That Created Ongoing Market Trends1990s Cars That Created Ongoing Market Trends
Elon Musk Is Not the Manipulative Mastermind Everyone Takes Him for These Days Euro NCAP Testing Procedures Explained The Hackrod Future of Car ManufacturingThe Hackrod Future of Car Manufacturing
Shell Angry at Bans on Fossil Fuel-Burning Cars Because of Course They Are Hybrids, Plug-Ins and Electric Cars: Which Batteries Are Best? Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
Latest car models:
LAND ROVER Defender 90 Works V8LAND ROVER Defender 90 Works V8 Medium SUVHYUNDAI Veloster NHYUNDAI Veloster N CompactKIA ForteKIA Forte CompactVOLKSWAGEN up! 5 doorsVOLKSWAGEN up! 5 doors MiniVOLKSWAGEN up! 3 doorsVOLKSWAGEN up! 3 doors MiniAll car models  