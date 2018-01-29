McLaren 720S vs. 800 HP Ferrari F12 1/2-Mile Drag Race Doesn't End Well

Ferrari might have moved on to the 812 Superfast and yet, as we found out during our review
, the replaced F12 is the kind of machine that can give one enough thrills for a lifetime. And with the arrival of the newcomer, many F12 owners have decided to take their F12s down the aftermarket route, with the aim being to keep their super-GTs fresh.
Case in point with the Prancing Horse we have here, which has been gifted with the kind of minimal mods that make a respectable difference. To be more precise, the naturally aspirated V12 heart of the Fezza has received a full exhaust, which was supplied by iPE - the Taiwan-based developer makes one of the loudest hardware on the market, with the Maranello V12 now being able to fully express its feelings and emotions.
Oh, and we mustn't forget the Velos tune of the Ferrari, which allows the F12 to sit at 800 hp. Keep in mind that the standard car, if we may call it, delivers 730 hp, so we're talking about a noticeable update.
In its new form, the F12 recently duked it out with a McLaren 720S. The two go-fast machines met during a half-mile event in Ocala, FL, engaging in a standing star battle.
The Woking animal that battled the Fezza came in stock form, which, in theory, means its twin-turbo V8 delivers 710 horses. Nevertheless, as independent dyno tests have shown, the 4.0-liter unit actually sits closer to 800 hp at the crank.
In fact, as those of you tuned into our sprinting tales are aware, the 720S has earned itself the reputation of the supercar that hasn't lost any drag races (of course, this nickname must be taken with a grain of salt
).
And since the clip showcasing the race, which awaits you below, involves footage captured from multiple angles, including scenes coming from cameras mounted on the cars, you'll be able to get a complete view of the race.