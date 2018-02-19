autoevolution
 

Dodge Challenger Demon Drag Races Dodge Challenger Hellcat, America Wins

19 Feb 2018, 10:09 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / U-turn
Remember when the Viper used to be the Dodge SRT halo car? Those days are now behind us and while the Challenger has now been cast in that role, we've been gifted with a whole family, from the standard Hellcat, if we may call it so, to the Widebody incarnation of the 707-pony beast and the 840 hp Demon. So what happens when two members of this family decide to engage in a fight?
4 photos
Dodge Challenger Demon Drag Races Dodge Challenger HellcatDodge Challenger Demon Drag Races Dodge Challenger HellcatDodge Challenger Demon Drag Races Dodge Challenger Hellcat
We're here to answer that question with the help of a quarter-mile adventure involving a "normal" Hellcat and a Demon. Fortunately, the owners of the muscle beasts decided to keep things on the safe side, racing at the drag strip.

While both Mopar machines came in factory form, the Hellcat had been gifted with drag radials, which are a standard feature on the Demon.

According to the official figures of these slabs of America, the 707 hp animal should complete the 1,320 feet sprint in 10.8 seconds, while the 840 horsepower monster ought to play the quarter-mile game in 9.65 seconds.

Nevertheless, real-world adventures often bring different results. For instance, Demon owners have only recently managed to descend into the 9s arena, while the official number mentioned above still hasn't been touched.

Of course, we have to deliver the details of this particular race. And the YouTube label delivering the video of the sprinting battle makes things pretty clear in the description of the clip.

"The weather was hot and humid at No Problem Dragway in Louisiana with a DA of +1800 feet. The Demon is brand new and the owner did not to use the TransBrake to launch the car. Just imagine what the Demon will run in good cool air using the TransBrake," we are being told.

Since we're talking about a pair of blown V8s, we're inviting you to turn up the volume before hitting the "play" button below, so you can allow these HEMIs to deliver their aural thrills.

Dodge challenger demon Dodge Challenger Hellcat Dodge Challenger drag racing muscle car
Bankruptcy News: Is Tesla Going The Way of The Dodo? Mercedes-Benz User Experience in Depth Falcon Heavy: Why Elon Musk's Insanity MattersFalcon Heavy: Why Elon Musk's Insanity Matters
On Electric Harleys and New Generations Autonomous Driving Levels Explained Coolest Obscure Mercedes-AMG Models in HistoryCoolest Obscure Mercedes-AMG Models in History
Who's Your Number One? NHTSA and IIHS Crash Test Scores Explained Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
New Year's Resolutions for Carmakers Euro NCAP Testing Procedures Explained The Hackrod Future of Car ManufacturingThe Hackrod Future of Car Manufacturing
The Immortal ICE King Ford's Autonomous Police Car Explained Top 10 Cars That Define the United States of AmericaTop 10 Cars That Define the United States of America
Kudos, Elon Reeve Musk! The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One QueSST X-Plane, Flying Fast with Low BoomQueSST X-Plane, Flying Fast with Low Boom
DODGE models:
DODGE ChargerDODGE Charger CompactDODGE ChargerDODGE Charger LargeDODGE Charger 500DODGE Charger 500 LargeDODGE Challenger SRT DemonDODGE Challenger SRT Demon CoupeDODGE Durango SRTDODGE Durango SRT Large SUVAll DODGE models  