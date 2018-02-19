Dodge Challenger Demon Drag Races Dodge Challenger Hellcat, America Wins

Remember when the Viper
used to be the Dodge SRT halo car? Those days are now behind us and while the Challenger has now been cast in that role, we've been gifted with a whole family, from the standard Hellcat, if we may call it so, to the Widebody incarnation of the 707-pony beast and the 840 hp Demon. So what happens when two members of this family decide to engage in a fight?
4 photos
We're here to answer that question with the help of a quarter-mile adventure involving a "normal" Hellcat and a Demon. Fortunately, the owners of the muscle beasts decided to keep things on the safe side, racing at the drag strip.
While both Mopar machines came in factory form, the Hellcat had been gifted with drag radials, which are a standard feature on the Demon.
According to the official figures of these slabs of America, the 707 hp animal should complete the 1,320 feet sprint in 10.8 seconds, while the 840 horsepower monster ought to play the quarter-mile game in 9.65 seconds.
Nevertheless, real-world adventures often bring different results. For instance, Demon owners have only recently managed to descend
into the 9s arena, while the official number mentioned above still hasn't been touched.
Of course, we have to deliver the details of this particular race. And the YouTube label delivering the video of the sprinting battle makes things pretty clear in the description of the clip.
"The weather was hot and humid at No Problem Dragway in Louisiana with a DA of +1800 feet. The Demon is brand new and the owner did not to use the TransBrake to launch the car. Just imagine what the Demon will run in good cool air using the TransBrake," we are being told.
Since we're talking about a pair of blown V8s, we're inviting you to turn up the volume before hitting the "play" button below, so you can allow these HEMIs to deliver their aural thrills.