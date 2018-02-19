Stock Location Turbo Nissan GT-R Sets 1/4-Mile World Record with Brutal 7.4s Run

The 2018 drag racing season might still be young, but the results haven't failed to show up. That's right - we're talking about a new world record here, with this having been set by a Nissan GT-R.

Nevertheless, the 3,000+ hp GT-Rs we're talking about, which often comes with billet aluminum blocks, come with their turbos in their noses - the stock location limits the size of the units.



And since such tech transformations are not without their costs, there are still fans of the factory location turbos. In fact, this is what the recently fallen record concerns.



To be more precise, a Nissan halo car packing factory-located turbochargers managed to play the quarter-mile game in 7.4 seconds, with a trap speed of 194 mph.



The stunt took place on the Palm Beach Internation Raceway and you can check it out in the piece of footage at the bottom of the page. And, as you'll notice, this stunt involves plenty of emotions, which showcases the sweet side of the racing realm.



As is the case with many builds these days, the GT-R we have here had only left the shop a few days before setting the said record.



Now, before we invite you to check out the video of the tech-fantastic run, we'll remind you what happens in the world of unlimited GT-Rs.



These machines have traveled past the 3,000 hp border, with the current record having been set last month. We're dealing with a 1,320 feet sprint of 6.85s, with a trap speed of 212 mph.



