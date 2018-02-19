autoevolution
 

2019 Audi A7 UK Pricing Announced, Starts at £55,000

In December, we told you that the all-new Mercedes CLS-Class would be available in the UK from £57,510. Well, a competitor has arrived in the form of the equally new Audi A7 Sportback.
The four-door coupe from Ingolstadt comes with similar technology to the flagship A8 sedan, launched last year. In short, it's a "Tech Fest" with lots of screens, safety systems and almost capable of self-driving.

On the face of it, the CLS and A7 are very similar. However, we think the Audi is more comfort-oriented. As in the case of the A8, there are only two main powertrains, both of them of the V6 variety.

For £54,940, you can have the A7 50 TDI quattro Sport, which features the same 286 HP and 620 Nm (457 lb-ft) output as an A5 Sportback. As far as performance is concerned, she will reach 52 mph in 5.7 seconds and is limited electronically so as not to pass 155 mph.

The basic powertrain is called A7 55 TFSI and consists of a single-turbo 3.0-liter V6 engine producing 340 HP and 500 Nm (368 lb-ft) of torque. This system is similar to the Audi S4 and will take you to 62 mph in 5.3 seconds.

All A7 Sport models are equipped with LED front and rear lights, 19-inch wheels, two-tone leather seats with electric adjustment and a lot of interior screens: Virtual Cockpit, MMI Navigation Plus with MMI Touch. Also offered are a wireless phone charger and smartphone connectivity.

However, while the CLS offers its AMG Line body kit for free, Audi charges extra. The TDI version is £57,840, and you'll pay £58,040 for the 55 TFSI quattro.

A8 S Line models come with larger 20-inch wheels, Matrix LED headlights with dynamic indicators at both ends, 1mm-lower suspension and the S-specific body kit with different bumpers and skirts. Inside, the seats are bolstered and trimmed in Alcantara for a sportier look and feel.
