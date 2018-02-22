autoevolution
 

Ford Design Director Chris Svensson's 2018 GT Has This Awesome Spec

Following the rigorous allocation process that saw Ford offering the new GT to a select audience including many real-life- or Internet-famous figures, we keep finding out the identities of those who were fortunate to make the cut. And the latest name on the list is Chris Svensson, Ford’s design director for North America.
The British-born penning specialist has taken to Instagram to showcase his Blue Oval halo car, with the process having kicked off earlier this month, when the designer checked out the build together with his wife Sonia and their two daughters (you'll get to see an image of the visit below).

The executive went for an all-dark spec (for instance, the beast is dressed in Shadow Black), which accentuates the bad boy aura of the $400,000 velocity tool.

Note that this is a Competition Series Package car, which should mean it tips the scales at just 3,054 lbs (this is the dry weight).

As such, the supercar packs plenty of specific scale-friendly goodies, with the list of exterior ones including a motorsport-derived engine hatch with Perspex cover and manual latch, the exposed carbon stripe you can see in the images below, along with other delights.

When it comes to the cabin, the said list feature exposed carbon elements including the console and door sills, a custom instrument panel and, more importantly, an air-conditioning and radio delete.

The extreme diet the supercar has been put on also sees other creature comforts missing, so, for instance, Svensson's car doesn't feature cupholders in the cabin storage compartments.

Having joined Ford back in 1992, Svensson's first notable project was the first-generation Ford Ka, a Europe-launched supermini that came with a revolutionary design. And with the executive having supervised the styling process of the new Ford GT, it's safe to say he has made his way up through the carmaker's lineup.


 

